Follow the awards and meet the winners

This Friday (15th) the first edition of the CCXP Awards, a Brazilian award aimed at celebrating the main releases of culture and games, in Brazil and in the world. The winners are revealed in an exclusive ceremony for guests at Sala São Paulo, with Red Carpet, tributes and a show.
The delivery of trophies began even before the official start of the ceremony on the red carpet. Awards in the Literature and Games categories, such as Best Non-Fiction Book (given to the journalist Chico Felitti by the biography Elke: Wonder Woman), Best Tira and Web Tira (delivered to the comic artist laertper Minotaur’s Handbook), Best Competitive Game (Valorant), Best Mobile Game (League of Legends: Wild Rift).
On the stage of Sala São Paulo, the emotion of author Jim Anotsu with the victory of his book The Service of Monster Deliveries, in the category of Best Book and Fiction, gave way to the announcements of winners in the categories of series: Best Actor for Christian Malheirosin tuning (Netflix), Best Actress for linerby September Mornings (Prime Video), Best National Series, for Under Pressure (Rede Globo) and Best Global Series for Succession (HBO Max). After a show by the band Fresno, it was time for the Creators to be awarded.
The whole party can be seen on the official website of CCXP Awardson the official video channels of CCXP (Twitch and Youtube) and the Omelet (Youtube), and on the channels of partner streamers, such as the presence of the biggest podcast in Brazil on Red Carpet, the podpah. Watch above, starting at 20:30.
Big names in comics, literature, series, movies, games and esports and creators will be recognized, bringing together the best of Brazilian pop culture.
The award will be led by the journalist and presenter Tiago Liefertwhich will call several personalities to the stage to announce 20 winners.
When the awards start at 9:30 pm, the list will be updated here at Omelete in real time. Check it out below:
best actor in a series
best actress in a series
best brazilian series
best overall series
Best Fiction in Literature
Best non-fiction in literature
best male streamer
best mesacast
Best content creator channel
best comic
best comic book
best comic artist
Best strip and web strip
best inker
best colorist
best designer
best comic book writer
Best Actor in a Film
Best Actress in a Film
best film direction
best national film
