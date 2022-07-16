Follow the awards and meet the winners

This Friday (15th) the first edition of the CCXP Awards, a Brazilian award aimed at celebrating the main releases of culture and games, in Brazil and in the world. The winners are revealed in an exclusive ceremony for guests at Sala São Paulo, with Red Carpet, tributes and a show.

The delivery of trophies began even before the official start of the ceremony on the red carpet. Awards in the Literature and Games categories, such as Best Non-Fiction Book (given to the journalist Chico Felitti by the biography Elke: Wonder Woman), Best Tira and Web Tira (delivered to the comic artist laertper Minotaur’s Handbook), Best Competitive Game (Valorant), Best Mobile Game (League of Legends: Wild Rift).

On the stage of Sala São Paulo, the emotion of author Jim Anotsu with the victory of his book The Service of Monster Deliveries, in the category of Best Book and Fiction, gave way to the announcements of winners in the categories of series: Best Actor for Christian Malheirosin tuning (Netflix), Best Actress for linerby September Mornings (Prime Video), Best National Series, for Under Pressure (Rede Globo) and Best Global Series for Succession (HBO Max). After a show by the band Fresno, it was time for the Creators to be awarded.

The whole party can be seen on the official website of CCXP Awardson the official video channels of CCXP (Twitch and Youtube) and the Omelet (Youtube), and on the channels of partner streamers, such as the presence of the biggest podcast in Brazil on Red Carpet, the podpah. Watch above, starting at 20:30.

Big names in comics, literature, series, movies, games and esports and creators will be recognized, bringing together the best of Brazilian pop culture.

The award will be led by the journalist and presenter Tiago Liefertwhich will call several personalities to the stage to announce 20 winners.

When the awards start at 9:30 pm, the list will be updated here at Omelete in real time. Check it out below:

    best actress in a series

  • Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)

  • Hermila Guedes (Second Call)

  • Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)

  • Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)

  • Liniker (September mornings)

    best brazilian series

  • Invisible City (Netflix)

  • September Mornings (Prime Video)

  • The Evandro Case (Globoplay)

  • Tune in (Netflix)

  • Under Pressure (Globoplay)

    best overall series

  • Arcane (Netflix)

  • Round 6 (Netflix)

  • Succession (HBO)

  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

  • WandaVision (Disney+)

    Best Fiction in Literature

  • The Extinction of Bees, by Natalia Borges Polesso

  • The Monster Delivery Service by Jim Anotsu

  • The Last Ancestor, by Alê Santos

    Best non-fiction in literature

  • Elke: Wonder Woman, by Chico Felitti

  • Ney Matogrosso: The Biography, by Julio Maria

  • Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell, by Arthur Dantas Rocha

    best male streamer

  • Alanzoka

  • Alexandre Gaules

  • cassimir

  • Jota Plays

  • lime

    best mesacast

  • Endless Science

  • Launch Braba Podcast

  • more than 8 minutes

  • PODPAH

  • Venus Podcast

    Best content creator channel

  • Carol Moreira

  • Diva Depression

  • Young nerd

  • mikannn

  • phsantos

    best comic

  • Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

  • Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.

  • Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko

  • Confined, by Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira

  • Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcello Quintanilha

    best comic book

  • Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

  • Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.

  • Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko

  • Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcelo Quintanilha

  • Isolation, by Helo D’Angelo

    best comic artist

  • Gidalti Jr., by Brega Story

  • Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by Arlindo

  • Laerte, by Manual of the Minotaur

  • Marcello Quintanilha, for Listen, Formosa Márcia

  • Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult

    Best strip and web strip

  • The Urn, by Amanda Miranda

  • Anésia & Dolores by Will Torres

  • How I Survived COVID-19 and Friends!, by Guabira

  • Handbook of the Minotaur, by Laerte

  • Tê Rex: Zapzombie, by Marcel Ibaldo and Marcelli

    best inker

  • Alcimar Frazão, by Lovistori

  • Amanda Miranda for The Urn

  • Gidalti Jr., by Brega Story

  • Leandro Assis, for Confined

  • Orlandeli, by Chico Bento – Truth

    best colorist

  • Fabi Marques, by Anne of Green Gables

  • Guilherme Petreca, by Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World

  • Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by Arlindo

  • Orlandeli, by Chico Bento – Truth

  • Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult

    best designer

  • Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult

  • Orlandeli, by Chico Bento – Verdades

  • Guilherme Petreca, by Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World

  • Camilo Solano, for Small Town

  • Gidalti Jr., by Brega Story

    best comic book writer

  • Gabriel Nascimento, for The Shortest Distance Between Two Points is an Escape

  • Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by Arlindo

  • Kash Fyre by Spectaculare Meneghetti

  • Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira, for Confinada

  • Marcelo Quintanilha for Listening, Formosa Márcia

    best ORG

  • AfroGames

  • *Fury

  • Loud

  • paiN Gaming

  • RED Canids Kalunga

      • Best Actor in a Film

    • César Mello (Doctor Gama)

    • Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

    • Irandhir Santos (Piedade)

    • Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

    • Seu Jorge (Marighella)

      Best Actress in a Film

    • Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

    • Grace Orsato (My Name is Bagda)

    • Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)

    • Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)

    • Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

      best film direction

    • Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)

    • Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)

    • Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

    • Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

    • Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)

      best national film

    • The Last Forest, by Luiz Bolognesi

    • Medusa by Anita Rocha da Silveira

    • Provisional Measure, by Lázaro Ramos

    • Eduardo and Monica, by René Sampaio

    • Monica’s Gang – Lessons, by Daniel Rezende

      best film overall

    • The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines, by Michael Rianda

    • Attack of the Dogs by Jane Campion

    • Druk – One More Round by Thomas Vinterberg

    • Enchantment by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

    • Judas and the Black Messiah, by Shaka King

