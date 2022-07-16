Former base midfielder regrets leaving Corinthians and links controversial exit to businessmen

Midfielder Matheus Cassini, who stood out in the base categories of Corinthians, is not one of the names best known by Fiel. That’s because the player left the club even before debuting for the professional team, which he remembers with strong regret.

“It wasn’t the best decision (leaving Corinthians). At the time, everything was very new for me. I didn’t want to leave, but there were people in my way who wanted me to leave to earn a commission or benefit. This is the great truth. But regardless of anything, today I treat it as a subject that has passed, It was a difficult exit for me, I was not prepared to leave. Leaving as I did, delayed my evolution process”, revealed the midfielder, when ge.globe.

Cassini was one of the great highlights of Corinthians in winning the 2015 São Paulo Cup. The midfielder shared a leading role with midfielder Maycon and winger Guilherme Arana, who would consolidate in the white-and-white professional in the following years.

After the title with the juniors, however, the youngster did not have a long sequence at Corinthians. Promoted to the professionals, Cassini did not renew his contract with the Parque São Jorge club and, according to his version, saw his agents force a sale to Palermo, from Italy, for around R$3.5 million.

“It was my former managers at the time who hid from me proposals that Corinthians had made for me and I only found out later, when I was returning from Italy and coming to Brazil, when I spoke with a director of Corinthians. I almost had the opportunity to go back to Corinthians, then the director called me and told me things I didn’t know about this contract renewal process. The truth is that they did everything to get me to leave Corinthians. To sell me and earn commission. And after I was in Italy they abandoned me, I was left on my own there“, finished.

See more at: Corinthians Base.