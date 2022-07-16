Former defender Rodrigo elects Brazil’s biggest rivalry: ‘I lived it’

Passing through great clubs in Brazil, the former defender Rodrigo was the guest of “ESPN Review” this week. Despite having played for Grêmio and Internacional, the defender pointed out Vasco x Flamengo as the greatest classic he has ever played. According to the former player, former president Cruzmaltino Eurico Miranda contributed to the rivalry.

+ Find out who is the model who exposed exchange of messages with Neymar and invitation to visit Paris



– I thought it was Grêmio and Internacional until I played Vasco and Flamengo. I speak at the time I was at Vasco, which was at the time of Eurico Miranda. I lived this rivalry that Eurico fed as the only game in the championship. But because Rio de Janeiro has Fluminense and Botafogo, it divides the fans more. But, the off-field in the South was very strong – commented Rodrigo.

+ Former Corinthians player gets a job at a factory after fighting chemical dependency



Rodrigo had a brief spell at Flamengo in 2008, but suffered a serious injury that prevented him from continuing at the club. In 2014, the defender arrived at Vasco, where he stayed until 2017, with more than 170 games played and two Rio titles won. The 41-year-old former player also wore the shirts of São Paulo, Ponte Preta, Vitória, Goiás and Dinamo Kiev.

+ Phenomenon, Zanetti, Petkovic… List of stars in Adriano Imperador’s documentary is ‘heavy’