Fuel prices fall and gasoline is lowest since September

Fuel prices fell again at gas stations this week and gasoline reached the lowest level since September last year, according to information from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels). The decline in the values ​​of gasoline, diesel and ethanol is a reflection of the cut in the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels in 21 states, in addition to the Federal District.

According to the ANP, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$6.49 to R$6.07, a reduction of 6.5%, which means the lowest level since September 11, 2021. The highest value found by the agency at the gas stations was R$ 8.10.

The reduction in the value of diesel, however, was much more modest. The average price of a liter of fuel dropped from R$7.52 to R$7.48, a 0.5% decrease. The highest value is R$ 8.81.

Finally, the ANP pointed out that ethanol went from R$4.52 to R$4.41, which means a reduction of 2.4%. The highest value for fuel at stations according to the agency was R$ 7.89.

ICMS reduction in states

Since the beginning of the month, 21 states plus the Federal District have reduced the ICMS rate on fuels in compliance with the law passed in Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that limits the percentage of tax on these products and services, which have passed. to be considered essential.

The law imposes that ICMS cannot exceed the rate of operations in general. In most states, this ceiling was between 17% and 18%, but there are some units that chose to reduce it even more, leaving the ceiling at 15%, as in the case of São Paulo.

In addition to fuels, natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport are impacted by the rate reduction.

Eleven governors plus the Federal District triggered the STF (Federal Supreme Court) against the law that limits the collection of ICMS. The States point to an invasion of the constitutional competence reserved to the States for the establishment of rates.

Today, the advocacy of the Chamber of Deputies asked for the filing of the action and pointed out that the Supreme Court should dismiss the request for the unconstitutionality of the law.