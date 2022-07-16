Gabi Martins wears a skirt at the gym and ends up showing more than she should with squats

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Always breaking hearts! Gabi Martins, countryman and former participant of Big Brother Brazil, took advantage of the morning of this Saturday (16th) to put her gym training up to date, but the muse’s clothes ended up delivering too much.

“Good Morning! Up”, wrote the sertaneja in the caption of the publication. In the video, Gabi Martins appears with a look of pain, precisely because she is doing a leg workout, from which she has to use the strength of her knee to lift her body. The muse also bet on a skirt, which ended up showing too much due to the camera angle.

“This woman should have won Big Brother Brazil, the world would be better”, joked a fan who shared the training video on Twitter. “Gabi Martins makes everyone look silly with her body, it’s amazing”, said another one, with some heart emojis on the side.

Gabi Martins vents and recalls difficulties of having participated in BBB20

During an interview given to the Caras portal, Gabi Martins recalled both the difficulties of having participated in the most watched reality show in Brazil and also revealed that she did not have the support of her family to enter the BBB.

“Inside it was surreal, it’s a lot of pressure to have to vote for someone, to have to expose yourself. I loved parties, but what I was most apprehensive about was having to vote for someone. I’d rather people vote for me than vote for someone… I didn’t know how to deal with it, I was very young, it was challenging, but it was great”, said Gabi Martins.

The singer stated that she did not have the support of her family to enter the reality show: “But my heart said: ‘I need to go’. I was at a point where I was having some fights with my old manager and I said I need to go because I think it’s an opportunity”.

