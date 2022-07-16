Gabriel Sara is impressed on arrival at Norwich: “Magnificent structure”

Gabriel Sara was surprised by the structure of Norwich, from England. The midfielder traveled to Europe to have his first contact with his new teammates and did not hide his anxiety to start his career in the Old Continent.

“The training center and the whole structure here at Norwich are magnificent. I’ve never seen anything like it. I really can’t wait to work here,” commented Sara.

“I am very excited to be joining Norwich City. This is a big moment in my career and I can’t wait to see what I can do on the pitch for this club.”

Gabriel Sara has signed a contract with Norwich valid until June 2026, with an option to extend the contract for another season. The 23-year-old was sold for 9.5 million pounds (R$60.9 million), but the value could reach 12 million (R$ 77 million) if he hits some targets.

“I spoke to coach Dean Smith, I’m looking forward to playing for him. He and the club made me feel very welcome,” continued the midfielder, who is recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

🟡 A Brazilian in the yellow and green of Norwich City. 🟢 It just works. 🇺🇸 #𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮 🇺🇸| #𝗡𝗖𝗙𝗖 pic.twitter.com/OmWEWJuQ3e — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 15, 2022

Born in Joinville, Santa Catarina, Sara arrived in São Paulo in 2013 and won numerous titles in the youth categories: Campeonato Paulista sub-15 (2014), Taça BH (2016), Campeonato Paulista Sub-17 (2016), Copa Ouro da APF Sub-20 (2017), Future Cup Sub-20 (2017), Aspire Tri-Series Sub-20 (2017) and Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior (2019).

“I believe I am a very intense player, who will fight for the team. When the opportunity arises, I will try to score. Looking forward to playing at Carrow Road [estádio] with the support of the fans and I want this to happen as soon as possible”, concluded Sara.

Sara says goodbye to the professional team after 113 games, 17 goals scored and the title of the 2021 Paulista Championship, helping to end São Paulo’s eight-year fast without an achievement. In the State, Tricolor had not lifted the cup since 2005, when it was also champion of the Libertadores and the World Cup.

