Gaciba does not believe that Calleri’s possible offside has been reviewed and points out errors in decisive penalty

Arbitration commentator for the sports channels of disneyLeonardo Gaciba commented on the move this Friday (15) during the F90 program

O Sao Paulo advanced to the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup after defeating the palm trees, on penalties, 4-3, after a 2-1 defeat in normal time. However, the goal that led to the dispute for the spot on penalties caused controversy.

For Leonardo Gacibareferee commentator for the sports channels of disney, the move in which Calleri is brought down in the area by Gustavo Gómez has some decisive errors.

during the program F90 this Friday (15), the former referee stated that the possible impediment at the origin of the play did not have the line drawn.

“It was a very quick decision, the call for review, to have timebecause it is an extremely difficult move to make”, he began by saying.

“It’s a very quick move to have the offside line made. Or he has an image that clearly clarifies that Calleri is in a legal position, which doesn’t seem so easy to me visually. I think the offside line was not made.”

“He has to be checked. Have no doubt, protocol, he must check“, he added.

VAR shouldn’t have been called

According to Leonardo Gaciba, the video referee should not have called Leandro Pedro Vuaden for review of the move and have let the field’s decision prevail. For the commentator, VAR should only trigger Vuaden if there was a mistake.



“Do we have a clear and obvious error in the field decision? Not. There is no consensus. Consequently, this is not a video referee bid.. That’s not what VAR was created for, it was for clear and obvious shots, when 90%, 95% of the people who follow it realize that there was a mistake by the referee.”

“Vuaden is very well placed. There is an action on the player’s shoulder. The question is simple: does this hand have an impact on the player’s action. Does the hand placed twice, on the right shoulder and on the left shoulder, knock Calleri down? I don’t see any impact on the play.”

Throw between Gustavo Gómez and Calleri in Palmeiras vs São Paulo that resulted in a penalty Rubens Chiri/Sao Paulo FC

“If the penalty was scored, it should definitely get the red card. Because the ball, even being very close, is not part of the context. At no time does Gustavo Gómez try to dispute it.”