Gen V | The Boys college spin-off gets official title

After losing its leading actors, the university spin-off of The Boys had its title revealed this Friday (15). According to a video posted on the series’ social media with the new cast, the spinoff will be called Gen V. Check out the ad below.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster”declared Lizzie Broadway (American Pie, Henry Danger), one of the show’s stars. “Full of blood and guts and all.”

Other actors who will be part of the series also appear in the video, they are: Chance Perdomo (The Chilling World of Sabrina), Jaz Sinclair (Paper cities), Shelley Conn (bridgerton), maddie phillips (Bounty Hunters), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Valley), German Wing (Caviar), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Sean Patrick Thomas (In the Balance of Love) and the Brazilian Marco Pigossi (Invisible City).

“Superheroes in college, what could go wrong?”jokes London Thor in the video.

Prime Video also released the official synopsis of the series, check it out: “The irreverent series Gen V is set at the only college in the United States exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). Like The Boys, the production explores the hormonal and competitive lives of new superheroes, testing their physical, sexual and moral limits as they compete for the best contracts to perform in the best cities. It’s a mix of college program and fierce competition — with all the humor, satire and sass of The Boys.“

