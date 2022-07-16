German soldier sentenced to 5 years in prison for right-wing extremism | World

A German court on Friday sentenced a former German army officer to five and a half years in prison for planning far-right terrorist attacks against politicians and public figures he believed were “refugee-friendly” while if he was trying to pass himself off as a Syrian refugee.

“The accused is guilty of planning a serious act of violence endangering the state,” said Judge Christoph Koller.

The 33-year-old former military man, identified as Franco A., was arrested in February 2017 at Vienna airport as he was preparing to retrieve a loaded pistol he had hidden in an airport toilet.

So far, it has not been possible to clarify the origin of the weapon or what he planned to do with it.

The case of Franco A. was the trigger for a scandal that hit the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) that led to a series of investigations into the presence of right-wing extremists in German ranks and the removal of several military personnel. The case provoked even more revulsion after information emerged that Franco A. stored Nazi memorabilia in his barracks, including a swastika-engraved rifle case..

After his arrest, it was also discovered that he had assumed the identity of a Syrian refugee, despite not speaking Arabic.

According to his statements, he sought to denounce irregularities in the asylum procedure in Germany.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in turn, argued that the accused was trying to shift suspicions about the attacks he planned to commit on Syrian refugees.

“Far Right Attitude”

As Franco A. had received financial support as an alleged refugee, he was also convicted of fraud. “The defendant has an extreme right-wing, ethnic-nationalist and racist attitude that has been consolidated for years,” Koller said in justifying the sentence.

The prosecutor in the case had asked for a six-and-a-half-year sentence, calling the former officer a “far-right terrorist” who planned attacks against politicians and other high-ranking public figures.

According to the prosecutor, among the possible victims of the planned attacks were the then Minister of Justice Heiko Maas, a member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the then Vice-President of Parliament (Bundestag), Claudia Roth, of the Green Party, as well as Anetta Kahane, then president of the Amadeu Antonio Foundation, dedicated to the fight against racism.

The defense, in turn, had asked for the acquittal of the main charge – the preparation of a crime against the security of the state – and fines or probation for the other charges.

The defense announced that it will appeal the sentence.