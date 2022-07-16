Globo’s bad luck is that she is only one

Few presenters have the profile for a program like “É de Casa”. With a duration of five hours, the attraction started today’s program talking about milking cows and reached the coverage of the fire in the central region of São Paulo, going through the latest news of “Pantanal” and the case of the anesthesiologist arrested for rape in the Rio de Janeiro.

Of the many names that have already been on the program, however, none was as comfortable with everything as Maria Beltrão. Very true and charismatic, Beltrão carries a unique quality for a journalist, which is the ability to read, listen and be genuinely interested in any subject that is important to the public at home.

Totally “at home” on Globo’s Saturday program, she recalls stories from her childhood and career with the naturalness of someone who really likes to tell something about what she lived in a cafe with friends.

The presenter, of course, carries the experience of GloboNews, both from the occasional presentation of newspapers and from “Estúdio i”, which in her management was more eclectic and also wandered through different themes. From the program, she still carries the experience of conductor, since she also works in the É de Casa division with Rita Batista, Talitha Morete and Thiago Oliveira.

Maria Beltrão’s arrival on open TV is proof of the analysis made by the columnist of splash Lucas Pasin: Globo seeks charisma. More than formats, the station wants presenters who win over the public with their sympathy. He saw that it worked with Marcos Mion, who resurrected “Caldeirão”, and now he wants to do the same with Ivete Sangalo and her “Pipoca”. Maisa Silva and Sabrina Sato join the list of ambassadors for themselves on the network’s screen.

Globo’s bad luck today is that Maria Beltrão is one. I wish the journalist had the courage to present the Saturday program and stay on pay TV afternoons, where she is sorely missed, or even be in front of a daily TV Globo attraction, since she seems to go well with almost any attraction. from the schedule of the carioca station, from the newspapers to an eventual return of the “Video Show”.

On social media, the presenter’s performance is highly praised. The few criticisms are for ironies to the fact that she is dealing with more mundane topics than the ones she dealt with before, such as “Pantanal” or the best type of air conditioning for her house.

The audience, however, needs to react. In the debut of the new formation of “É de Casa”, last week, the program registered 6.2 points, less than the almost 7 points of the previous week, when the old team led by Patrícia Poeta said goodbye. Undoubtedly, this is what Globo and advertisers will look at first, but more fluid and fun, the show has everything to react to.