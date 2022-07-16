Government wants investigation into doctors who performed legal abortion on child

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights called for an investigation and made representations against the doctors who performed the legal abortion on the 11-year-old child who became pregnant after being a victim of rape in Santa Catarina. The information is from TV Globo.

The federal government’s portfolio also asked for the opening of an investigation against the website. The Intercept Brasil “for transmitting the images and the audio of the special confidential testimony” of the child to the Justice. The sites The Intercept and The Catarinas were the first to publicize the case.

“The Intercept is not aware of or has been notified of any request involving the site. Furthermore, our reporting complied with Brazilian law and is protected by the constitutional principle of freedom of the press,” the site said.

the case

Proceeding in court secrecy, the case gained national repercussion at the end of May after disclosing the recording of a hearing held on May 9, in which Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer, of the 1st Civil Court of Tijucas, and the prosecutor Mirela Dutra Alberton suggesting to the victim, then 10 years old, that she sustain the pregnancy for a few more weeks for an early delivery, in order to safeguard the baby.







University hospital, linked to Federal de Santa Catarina (UFSC), denied performing abortion, which is allowed in Brazil when pregnancy is the result of rape Photo: HU-UFSC/Ebserh/Disclosure/Estadão

The magistrate tried to prevent the child from having an abortion, which is allowed by Brazilian law in cases of rape. Joana Ribeiro claimed that, after 22 weeks of pregnancy — the child was 29 weeks old — the termination of pregnancy would be considered a homicide against the fetus. The judge was removed from the command of the case because she was promoted and no longer works in the District of Tijucas. The promotion was granted before the disclosure of the case.

“How long would you accept to keep the baby in your belly for us to finish training him, give the medicines for his little lung to mature so we can do the removal for someone else to take care of?”, the judge asked the girl, who replies, “I don’t know.” The magistrate, however, insists: “If your health could support it (the pregnancy), would you be able to stay a little longer with the baby? Another two or three weeks?”. The girl then consents. “Yea”.

The video that shows Joana Ribeiro Zimmer defending the idea of ​​the rape victim not interrupting the pregnancy — a desire expressed in the video by the child and her mother, who is legally responsible for her daughter —, was released in a report published by Catarinas, together with the website The Intercept Brasil .

In a direct dialogue with the mother, the judge stated that there are about 30,000 couples who “want the baby”. “This sadness for you and your daughter is the happiness of a couple”, said the magistrate. “It’s a joy because they’re not going through what I’m going through,” replied the child’s mother.

In the decision, the magistrate relied on the definitions of abortion established by the World Health Organization (WHO). “I remember that the Legal Framework for Early Childhood is in force in Brazil, which makes clear the protection of the baby from pregnancy, hence the legal strengthening of the interpretation of the authorization of the Penal Code by the literal meaning of the word ‘abortion’ contained there, as a concept that, according to the entity, is considered only up to 22 weeks or 500g of the baby”.

However, the WHO does not mention pregnancy duration limits in its new abortion guidelines released in March. The organization, however, emphasizes that “pregnancy can be safely terminated regardless of gestational age”, and further states that denying an abortion because of the length of gestation “may result in the unwanted continuation of the pregnancy”, something that would be ” inconsistent with a requirement in international human rights law”.

The girl was raped when she was 10 years old. The girl’s mother discovered the case only at the 22nd week of pregnancy and took her to a University Hospital Professor Polydoro Ernani de São Thiago (HU), in Florianópolis, under the guidance of the Guardianship Council. At the unit, the girl underwent tests, but did not have the abortion procedure performed because the hospital rules only allow the interruption of pregnancy until the 20th week.

Days later, according to the report by The Intercept and the portal Catarinas, the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina filed a precautionary action asking for the institutional reception of the child. The child was able to perform the legal abortion procedure. (*With information from Estadão Conteúdo).