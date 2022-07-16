Grêmio has last minute embezzlement against Tombense

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Player hated by fans can leave Grêmio

Grêmio returns to the field to face Tombense next Saturday (16), at 4:30 pm, at the Arena. The match is valid for the 18th round of Série B 2022. If they win, Tricolor Gaúcho will reach 32 points and will have the possibility of taking third place if Bahia draw or lose their commitment against Guarani, away from home. However, coach Roger Machado has a last minute embezzlement to face the Minas Gerais opponent.

Thiago Santos was left out of the related list after suffering from knee tendonitis. Grêmio’s number 5 would be one of the options for Grêmio’s midfield during the game, as the starting midfield duo will be Mathías Villasanti and Bitello.

Thiago Santos’ situation

Thiago Santos has been linked with América-MG, who are looking for a reinforcement for the midfield, for a movement in the ball market. However, Coelho wants to have a player on loan, a type of negotiation that does not interest the Tricolor Gaúcho.

However, Grêmio does want to negotiate Thiago Santos, only definitively. With a high salary and not counting on the support of the fans, in addition to the arrivals of Lucas Leiva and Thaciano who leave the steering wheel position with eight athletes, Tricolor Gaúcho sees in the athlete a good source to earn a financial return, in addition to reducing the payroll which today is around R$11 million.