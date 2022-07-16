Gretchen returns to vent about confusion with neighbors in Pará

Gretchen used her social media this week to complain about her neighbors in Belém, Pará, and reported being a victim of psychological violence. According to the singer, she is suffering from screams and insults in addition to pointing out that she is going to court. According to the rebolado queen, the difficulties began after a series of confusions with the employees of a mechanic shop that is on the same street.

This time, Gretchen returned to vent and claimed to be suffering from xenophobia. “Do you know what that calls? Xenophobia. Do you know why? Because I’m going to stay in Pará, I’m going to stay in Jurunas and the people who don’t like me, I’m sorry, the bothered ones that move”, she began.

“I will continue to live in the same house, in the same place, in the same neighborhood. They say: ‘that’s not a neighborhood for you’. No, folks, the Jurunas neighborhood is delicious,” Gretchen said later.

“I live downtown, I get to go everywhere I need to go super fast, I get to my hairdresser, to the supermarket, to my waxing, that house was built the way I like it,” Gretchen explained. .

During her outburst, Gretchen also spoke about the affection she feels for Pará. “I am very proud to be a citizen of Pará, I make a point of publicizing this State to all parts of Brazil, because I am proud of the State that I live in, proud of the neighborhood in which I live”, said the singer.

“So it’s not A, B or C that will tell me what I should do with my life, I live and live where I want, I choose to live where I want, I pay my taxes,” added Gretchen, who this week had already commented on the disagreements with the neighbors and even stated that he was suffering psychological violence.

In May of this year, it was the first time that the singer spoke on her social networks that she was having problems with her neighbors who were stopping the mechanic’s cars in front of her house.