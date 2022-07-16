Groups arrange meeting, but are still far from consensus to form league | sport business

Even before making the LFF official, the clubs twice tried to organize conversations with Libra representatives. The first ended up being canceled at the last minute and, when a new date was tried, with the information that technical members would participate to start trading, the Libra retreated. The formal invitation sent days later was answered after the announcement of the creation of the block with 25 clubs. This Monday’s meeting does not necessarily mean a change in that picture.

+ Futebol Forte and Libra will have a meeting on Monday, to try to reach consensus and structure the Brazilian football league

O ge heard people connected to the two blocks. If the reading of the LFF is that a negotiation is now starting, Libra follows the posture of not negotiating the terms already agreed by its members with associations that have not joined. In summary, Libra formed a commission with three directors to listen to the LFF’s exposition and proposals, but without autonomy to negotiate.

1 of 2 clubs met on June 28 at the CBF to create the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil — Photo: Disclosure Clubs met on June 28 at the CBF to create the Liga Forte Futebol do Brasil — Photo: Disclosure

Duílio Monteiro Alves (Corinthians), Andrés Rueda (Santos) and Thiago Scuro (Bragantino) will be the three responsible for bringing the projections and proposals presented by the LFF to the other Libra members.

On the other hand, the LFF created a commission to lead the negotiations even before formalizing the league, with six clubs: América-MG, Atlético-MG, Fortaleza, Fluminense, Internacional and a member of the National Association of Football Clubs (ANCF) , which represents several associations of the Brazilian Series B.

Representatives of the company Live Mode and Alvarez & Marsal, which help LFF in the projections and definition of criteria for negotiation, will not participate. Libra should also not have representatives from Codajas Sports Kapital at the meeting. The intention of both sides is to leave the negotiations in the hands of the managers of the clubs, helping with information, structuring and the search for investors.

The themes that lead to the impasse that has dragged on for a few months are known. Differences in revenue sharing, in the percentage allocated to Serie B clubs and in the quota division criteria linked to variables such as sports performance and engagement.

2 of 2 Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, will be one of Libra’s representatives at the meeting — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, will be one of Libra’s representatives at the meeting — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

A sensitive point for the group of LFF clubs is the recent difficulty in selling rights to the Second Division of the Brazilian Championship, which are only negotiated until the end of this year – while the rights to Série A have already been sold until 2024.

The point is that the clubs resumed the negotiation of these rights and found it difficult to receive proposals that they liked. Two leaders – Francisco Battistoti, president of the ANCF, and Marcus Salum, president of the SAF do América-MG – went to the CBF about two weeks ago to ask the entity to help again in these negotiations. Since then, the entity has been talking to interested parties and there is already talk of numbers, but without formal proposals on the table.

Libra members believe that, if the situation continues, some LFF clubs may change blocks. CBF reported that it is already in advanced negotiations for the sale of broadcasting rights for Series C and D.

As members of the LFF heard by the ge understand that Monday’s meeting will be a conversation in search of consensus, on the Libra side the intention is not to negotiate, but to listen and, if there is any proposal that they consider to make sense, take it to the other members for analysis.

The LFF intends to identify commonalities in the statutes of the two leagues that can serve as a basis for a document for the creation of a single league in the future. There are important differences, such as the need for unanimity in Libra to change issues such as revenue sharing. In the LFF, the option was by qualified majority.