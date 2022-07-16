Guilherme Leicam wins sung after Malvino talks about French kiss

After Malvino Salvador, 46, made a statement about the French kiss in a scene from the soap opera “A Dona do Pedaço” (TV Globo), Guilherme Leicam, 31, who was the romantic couple in Walcyr Carrasco’s serial, began to receive numerous sung through social networks.

Several Instagram users praised Guilherme and filled the actor’s posts with comments. There are messages, for example, “Kiss me”, “Look at him, the kisser”, “Cat, oh that tongue in my mouth” and “Icy tongue”. “Look, if you want, you can put your tongue in my mouth and I’ll leave it without any problem”, laughed a follower. “If you French kiss me, I accept,” said one follower. “I wanted him to kiss me for real”, wished a young man.

There are also comments that mention Malvino and question how the actor complained about kissing Guilherme. “And me wanting to be Malvino for a day.” “Who wouldn’t? Malvino complaining with a full belly”, said a user of the social network. “I envy Malvino who kissed that hot mouth”, commented a follower. “Malvino complaining for nothing”, said another.

There are also comments praising Guilherme for having tongue-kissed Malvino. “Put tongue in the gay kiss with Malvino Salvador. How wonderful! Lucky you, huh”, said a follower. “Put his tongue in the kiss with Malvino Salvador… How lucky”, said another.

Tongue kiss

Malvino recalled the end of the soap opera shown in 2019, when he recorded a kissing scene next to the actor. “I joke, but I don’t have any prejudice about it. There’s a lot of this thing about having or not having the kiss, I think it’s a big nonsense”, began Malvino, in an interview with the podcast “Papagaio Falante”, where he remembered his peers romantics throughout their career.

He then says that the scene was shot many times.

“We did the kiss a bunch of times, on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey,” he explained.

“But the hickey, you can do a technical kiss without putting the tongue, without anything. Gee, I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here comes Leicam and puts a tongue.. I was outraged. I’m there and I feel a tongue I went in and said, what the fuck is this… But I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. A cold tongue came in”, said Malvino, laughing.

He then says that this happened because Leicam was nervous.

I said: ‘hey, are you trying to take a cone from me, brother?!’ But he was nervous, and at the time he slipped his tongue. Malvino Salvador

Guilherme commented on the statement about the gay kiss scene they starred in “A Dona do Pedaço”. “Gee… At the time he [Malvino] Said he liked my kiss. Lol”, joked Leicam.

In “A Dona do Pedaço”, by Walcyr Carrasco, Malvino gave life to Agno, a closeted gay businessman who had an unrequited love for the boxer Rock (Caio Castro) – but in the final stretch of the story he got involved with Leandro, a character from Leicam.