Häagen-Dazs recalls ice cream for carcinogen | Economy

DENIS CHARLET / STF Häagen-Dazs: company collects vanilla-flavored ice cream in Brazil due to the presence of carcinogenic substances

General Mills Brasil Alimentos Ltda started the voluntary collection of batches of Häagen-Dazs ice cream, vanilla flavor, valid between 7/7/2022 and 7/18/2023, in packages of 415 grams (473 ml) and 7.7 kg (9 .46l). The initiative was formalized on Tuesday (14) by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the agency, the other flavors were not affected.

The recall of products imported from France occurs at a global level, due to the presence of 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) in the ingredient used in the manufacture of ice cream to impart vanilla flavor. This substance has properties that can cause cancer, damage to human cells and changes in genetic material.

There are news of recalls of products, since the 7th of July, in countries such as Canada, China, Singapore, Israel.

There are no acceptable residual limits for this substance in foods and, according to Anvisa, it is not possible to rule out the genotoxicity of the 2-EC found in the product. Hence the need for its withdrawal from the market.

2-CE is derived from the degradation of ethylene oxide (ETO). According to Anvisa, the presence of these substances in foods can be avoided by controlling the raw materials used in production and by using ingredients that meet established specifications and that are obtained in accordance with good agricultural and manufacturing practices.

consumer orientation

Food collection is part of Anvisa’s Good Manufacturing Practices. The measure is considered an effective tool for greater agility for the immediate withdrawal of the product from the market.

People and establishments that have purchased Häagen-Dazs vanilla flavored ice cream with the mentioned expiration dates should not consume the product. The recommendation is to keep the packaging and contact General Mills, via telephone 0800 031 0707 or email address [email protected], for clarification, exchange or refund.