Health confirms 1st case of monkeypox in Campo Grande

The SES (State Department of Health) confirmed the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in Mato Grosso do Sul. This is a 41-year-old man, resident in Campo Grande, who had traveled to São Paulo between the 16th and 19th of June.

According to the SES note, the man began to show symptoms on June 29, such as adenomegaly fever (tongues), rash on the back and genitals. The disease was confirmed by means of an examination carried out in a reference laboratory in Rio de Janeiro.

The patient is in home isolation, did not need to be hospitalized and already has healed injuries, without risk of transmission. The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance of Campo Grande and the State Health Surveillance are monitoring the case.

According to previous information, this patient was already on the monitoring radar, being the 4th suspected case of the disease. The other three cases have already been ruled out by the SES.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, on July 11, Brazil already has 219 confirmed cases of monkeypox. São Paulo has the highest number, 158, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 34 confirmations.

There are also confirmed cases in the states of Minas Gerais (14), Paraná (three), Rio Grande do Sul (three), Ceará (two), Rio Grande do Norte (two), Goiás (two) and the Federal District (one).

According to PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) the disease is transmitted mainly by direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, skin lesions or mucous membranes of infected animals.

Secondary or person-to-person transmission can occur through close contact with infected secretions from the airways or skin lesions of an infected person, or with objects recently contaminated with patient fluids or wound materials.

Transmission occurs mainly by respiratory droplets. There is no evidence that the virus is transmitted sexually.