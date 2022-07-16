Health CPI: councilor rips opinion from the Uberlândia Chamber attorney’s office that recommends shelving the investigation; VIDEO | Mining Triangle

the councilor Murilo Ferreira (Net) tore up a copy of the opinion of the Legal Prosecutor’s Office of the Chamber of uberlândiawhich recommended the archiving of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI)which investigates suspected irregularities in the management of the municipal health system (see video above) . The act took place during the meeting of the CPI held on the morning of this Friday (15).

The commission was established to investigate actions and commissions of the Uberlândia City Hall in the monitoring and inspection of management contracts in the health area with the Sal da Terra Mission and the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM).

it seemsr of the Prosecutor’s Office revolted Councilman Murilo Ferreira. So the councilor took the copy of the document handed to him and tore it up (see video). According to him, the legal opinion is garbage and a shame.

“The CPI is established. There is no legal provision that authorizes the Attorney General’s Office to request the filing of the CPI. It is invading an exclusive competence of the Legislative Power”, said Ferreira.

After expressing himself contrary to what was reported by the legal department of the Chamber, the parliamentarian left the meeting.

According to the Chamber, the meeting was held to present the opinion of the Attorney’s Office related to the impediment of councilors Neemias Miquéias (PSD) and Thaís Andrade (PV), with the justification that both have links with civil society institutions with receipt contracts. of municipal resources. However, the legal department of the Legislature understood that there was no proof of the connection between parliamentarians and the organizations and explained that “even if there were, the two institutions will not be investigated by the CPI”

The document also presented the Attorney General’s understanding of the object of investigation of the CPI. According to the opinion, there is a contradiction in the documents of request and justification for the commission to be set up.

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the request describes that the CPI would investigate the execution of the contracts with Missão Sal da Terra and SPDM for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. On the other hand, the justification presents another delimitation, setting the investigation in the management of public health resources by the Municipal Health Department in the years 2020 and 2021.

According to the document, it is not up to the Prosecutor’s Office to define the object of any Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, and the delimitation must be made by the authors of the request, however, he explained that the purpose of the investigation must be clear.

“In order to comply with constitutional, legal and regimental norms, the CPI must have a determined fact as its object, and cannot cover imprecise, vague, generic situations and not clearly delimited in the request for establishment”, said the Attorney’s Office.

At the end of the document, the legal department of the Chamber recommended the filing of the CPI.

According to the chairman of the commission, Abatenio Marquez (PP), the opinions are “merely opinionated”. Thus, within the commission, the request for impediment will be reported by councilor Antônio Augusto, aka Queijinho (Citizenship), while the delimitation of the object will be reported by another member of the CPI, councilman Neemias Miquéias.

What did the president of the CPI say?

After Murilo left the meeting, Abatenio said that the councilor’s stance was unseemly and disrespectful.

“All the members of the CPI regretted the sad episode of the personal, unfair and unnecessary attacks on the servants of the House that collaborate with the CPI. Any excesses may be subject to consideration by the Presidency of the House and appropriate measures taken”, Marquez commented to the g1..

Signed by councilors Murilo Ferreira (Rede), Amanda Gondim (PDT), Cláudia Guerra (PDT), Cristiano Caporezzo (PL), Dandara (PT), Dudu – Luiz Eduardo (PROS), Fabão (Pros), Liza Prado (Patriota) and Odair José (Avante), the request for the installation of the CPI da Saúde was filed on May 30th.

In day 15th of June the CPI requirement was published, when each parliamentary bloc had 2 working days to nominate the members who would compose the commission. Abatenio Marquez (PP) and Nehemiah Miquéias (PSD) were elected, respectively, president and rapporteur of the commission. Councilors Antônio Augusto Queijinho (Citizenship), Murilo (Rede) and Thais Andrade (PV) are also members of the CPI.

The group held its first meeting on June 29. The second meeting took place on July 15.

Currently, the management of municipal public health in Uberlândia is carried out through an agreement with the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM) and the Sal da Terra Missionin addition to direct hiring made by the Municipal Health Department.

One of the questions that councilors want to ask is about the expenses that SPDM has to maintain the service in Uberlândia, such as R$ 50 thousand for a law firm in the State of São Paulo and another R$ 200 thousand monthly for a São Paulo company information technology.

It is also questioned the direct hiring by the Municipal Health Department of consultancies, law firms, accounting, lectures and other activities. Another point is the payment of R$ 70 thousand for a lecture by Mario Sérgio Cortella, which would have been paid with resources that, according to councilors, were intended to combat Covid-19.

