Health releases vaccination of children aged 3 to 5 years with Coronavac

Technicians from the Ministry of Health today released the vaccination against covid-19 for children aged 3 to 5 years with Coronavac after Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) approved the emergency use of the immunizer for this age group this week. Until then, the application of the vaccine was only authorized for children from 6 years old in the country.

The recommendation of Anvisa’s Technical Area for the age group is a two-dose vaccine schedule, with an interval of 28 days, and the same dose used for adults. Immunocompromised children should not be vaccinated due to lack of information about the application in the group. Coronavac was developed by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and the Butantan Institute is authorized to manufacture the immunizer in the national territory.

In a note, the ministry clarified that the decision takes place after the approval of Anvisa and also after hearing the CTAI (Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization of Covid-19).

“The ministry recommends that existing stocks in states and municipalities be used. However, the Ministry of Health continues to negotiate for the acquisition of new doses. The decision will be formalized in a technical note to the states, as well as the delivery schedule of additional doses .”

Despite the decision, according to the newspaper O Globo, there is still no date for the ministry to publish the technical note that serves as guidance to states and municipalities on the application of the dose to the group.

On Wednesday, the day that Anvisa released the vaccination for children aged 3 to 5 years, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, told UOL columnist Carla Araújo that there was still no way to predict a date or a calendar for vaccination against covid-19 for this public.

Rio started today vaccinating 4-year-olds against covid-19

The city of Rio de Janeiro did not wait for the ministry’s deliberation and today began vaccinating four-year-old children. Rio is the first city in Brazil to apply the immunizing agent in this age group. The vaccination schedule was expanded after Anvisa authorized the emergency use of Coronavac for children aged three to five years.

According to the Rio City Hall calendar, between today (15) and Tuesday (19), four-year-old children will receive their first dose. From the 20th, it will be the turn of three-year-olds.

On July 23, the City Hall of Rio releases the so-called repechage for those who were unable to attend the initial dates.

After vaccination, children receive a certificate of courage. The Rio Health Department stressed that CoronaVac “is proven safe and is extremely important to prevent complications from covid-19”.

Anvisa approval

On Wednesday (13), Anvisa unanimously released the emergency use of CoronaVac for children aged three to five years. The rapporteur, director Meiruze Freitas, cited the benefits of immunization for the group, and stressed the importance of reducing serious cases, complications and sequelae caused by the disease, as well as deaths.

Even considering the limitations and uncertainties reported by the technical area, allowing health managers to assess the real cost-effectiveness of using Coronavac, as well as the right of parents who wish to vaccinate their children, is within the scope of this assessment.

The board vote was opened by the rapporteur who was in favor of expanding vaccination. Afterwards, she was followed by directors Rômison Mota, Antonio Barra Torres and Alex Machado and director Cristiane Rose Jourdan followed the vote.

CoronaVac was the first vaccine to be applied in Brazil to start immunizing Brazilians against the disease. The immunizer has been in emergency use since January 17 of last year.

Coronavac had production suspended

At the end of June, Butantan reported that Coronavac had its production suspended. This happened, according to the institute, due to the lack of new requests for batches of the immunizing agent. In total, Butantan said it delivered more than 110 million doses to the Ministry of Health. The last shipment took place in February this year. Since then, there has been no demand for new contracts.

On Wednesday, after Anvisa’s approval for the age group of 3 to 5 years, Butantan said that it now expects the immunizing agent to be incorporated into the PNI (National Immunization Program) of the Ministry of Health, according to the necessary demand. and upon contracting. Also according to the institute, in addition to Chile, other countries such as China, Colombia, Thailand, Cambodia, Ecuador and the autonomous territory of Hong Kong already administer CoronaVac to children aged three and over.

