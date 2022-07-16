Heat wave: UK declares red alert for the first time

JN / Agencies Today at 12:28

The National Weather Service of the United Kingdom activated, this Friday, for the first time the red alert in the country due to the heat wave that will start this Sunday and that is expected to last until Tuesday.

With record temperatures predicted to hover around 40°C, authorities have been advising people to take precautions for the expected hottest days.

The red alert, which is the highest heat warning determined by the so-called Met Office, focuses mainly on London and central England and there is also the possibility of hot weather leading to travel disruptions, causing for example train cancellations and flights.

According to European meteorologists, the heat wave recorded in the Iberian Peninsula in recent days will affect northern Europe later this week and spread to the east, and should set new records in several countries.

In addition to the United Kingdom, experts warn that parts of France, Germany and even the Netherlands are expected to experience temperatures above 40°C from the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of the central and eastern Mediterranean will also rise by around 10°C above normal, passing the 40°C mark across Italy and the Balkans.