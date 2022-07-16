Heatwave in Europe: Countries Face Forest Fires, Record Temperatures and Pollution | Environment

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes because of forest fires that hit France, Spain and Portugal on Friday (15), Reuters news agency reported.
The continent is also facing a heat wave, with record temperatures in the UK (read details further below).
The photo, provided by the fire department of the Gironde region, in France, shows a forest fire near Landiras, in the southwest of the country, on Wednesday (13). — Photo: SDIS33 via AP
In France, more than a thousand firefighters, supported by water bomber planes, have been fighting since Tuesday (12) to control two fires in the southwest of the country, caused by heat, fire conditions and strong winds.
In the Gironde region, in the southwest of the country, 11,300 people were evacuated from their homes. About 7,350 hectares of land were burned; officials said the fires had not yet stabilized.
In Portugal, although temperatures have dropped, they are still expected to reach 40ºC in some places, with five districts on red alert for extreme weather conditions and more than 1,000 firefighters fighting 13 forest fires, authorities said.
A forest fire hits a house in the village of Bemposta, near Ansião, in central Portugal, on Wednesday (13). Thousands of firefighters continue to fight wildfires across the country, which have forced dozens of people out of their homes. — Photo: Armando Franca/AP
In Spain, the Environment Ministry said it is helping to fight 17 forest fires across the country. Agricultural work involving machines was restricted.
In Catalonia, in northeastern Spain, authorities suspended camping and sports activities around 275 towns and villages to avoid fire hazards. The areas of Galicia and Extremadura remain on extreme alert for temperatures that are expected to reach 44ºC.
A woman pours water from a fountain on her dog on a hot day in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday (13). — Photo: Paul White/AP
In Croatia, firefighting planes dumped water over burning forests on Thursday, and troops were called in to help firefighters struggling to contain three massive wildfires.
With temperatures soaring, authorities in several European countries issued health alerts because of the heat wave in the coming days. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), heat should trap pollution in the air – decreasing the quality of it, especially in cities.
A woman drinks water in the shade at Champ de Mars park near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday (13). — Photo: Thomas Padilla/AP
“The stable, stagnant atmosphere acts as a lid to trap air pollutants, including particulate matter,” said Lorenzo Labrador, WMO scientific officer, at a press conference in Geneva.
“This results in a degradation of air quality and adverse health effects, particularly for vulnerable people,” added Labrador.
In the week of July 7-13, Portugal recorded 238 excess deaths due to the heat wave. The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded in the city of Pinhão, in the north of the country, with 47ºC, just below the record – of 47.4ºC, seen in Amareleja in August 2003.
The country’s Minister of Health, Marta Temido, said on Thursday (14) that the health system faces a week that is “particularly worrying” due to the heat wave, and that some hospitals are overwhelmed.
But the worst-case scenario is that of Great Britain, according to Reuters. For the first time, the country’s weather forecast has issued an “extreme heat” red alert for parts of England.
On Monday (18) and Tuesday (19), temperatures are expected to reach record levels, triggering a “national emergency” alert level.
The highest temperature ever recorded in the country was 38.7°C at the University of Cambridge Botanical Garden on July 25, 2019. But now, temperatures are forecast to reach 40°C for the first time in history.
“Exceptional temperatures, perhaps record ones, are expected to occur early next week,” said Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist for the British weather service, the Met Office.
According to him, the forecast is a 50% chance of temperatures above 40°C and an 80% chance of a new maximum temperature being reached.
“Nights are also expected to be exceptionally hot, especially in urban areas,” he said. “This will likely lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”
Hannah Cloke, a climate expert at the University of Reading, said the heat wave showed that climate change is here and there is an urgent need for adaptation.
“We are seeing these problems now and they are going to get worse. We need to do something now,” he told Reuters.
“It’s harder to deal with these kinds of temperatures in the UK because we’re just not used to them.”