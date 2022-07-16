Horoscope: Know what to expect for your sign this Friday the 15th

What happens when our feelings are confronted by the reality of time? This Friday, the 15th, the Full moon have an appointment with Saturn, the planet whose astrological symbolism makes it patron of time cycles. And that happens in the realms of Aquarius, the most futuristic sign of the zodiac.

Thus, past and futurism mix to pack the last working day of the week. In astrology, the Moon and the planet Saturn represent the extremes of our perception of time. While the Moon it is the fastest star to travel the strip in the sky with the constellations and zodiacal signs, Saturn is the slowest among the stars visible to the naked eye. It is also for this reason that the two rule opposite territories in the sky: while the queen of the night is the patron of the sign Cancer, the lord of the rings reigns in Capricorn, which is diametrically opposed to the Cancerian domains in the great circle of the zodiac.

In this meeting in the sign of Aquarius, another Saturnian territory since antiquity, the idea of ​​speed and slowness merge to ask: what is time for you? And how have you been enjoying your time? These are fundamental questions, as we know that we have a limited period here at Earth, since no one is eternal. It is not for nothing that, in most mythologies and in different cultures, the gods have eternal life.

In Greek mythology, Saturn was called Kronos. He was the youngest child in the marriage of Gaiathe goddess of the Earth, with Uranus, the sky god. Thus, the god of time was feared from the beginning. Still according to the myth, as he was afraid of being dethroned by one of his heirs, Chronos devoured his own children.

Without the terrifying images in mythology, we can recognize a similarity in Kronos’ stories to our own lives: in one way or another, we are all children of time. And we also live being devoured by this gentleman who seems to remind us how short life is and has an expiration date, even though this period is increasing thanks to advances in medicine.

Therefore, it is necessary to continually evaluate what we are doing with our time. It is finite and therefore must be treated as a resource worth more than gold. Think about quality: the more nourished by human warmth, the better!

Watch: with more than 90% of the body illuminated, the Full Moon rises on the eastern horizon around 8pm. Crossing the sky from East to West amidst the Aquarius constellationthe queen of the night will reach its highest point shortly after 2:30 am on Saturday, the 16th. Practically next to the planet Saturn, in Capricorn constellation, our natural satellite will be visible until it is obscured by sunlight at dawn. During the night, the Moon will also be at the same longitude as sadr and Gienahthe stars gamma and epsilonrespectively, of the boreal Swan constellation.

Aries: slow with the andor, Aries. You can do everything throughout the day if you plan ahead.

Bull: exercise your leadership wisely, Taurus. The day helps to showcase your talents as long as you have effective communication.

Twins: expand your knowledge knowing how to listen well to the opinions of people more experienced than you, Gemini. Be open to the new.

Cancer: Don’t let fear stop you from making important decisions, Cancer. Listen to the voice of your intuition to move forward.

Lion: Spend time with the people who are important to you, Leo. It’s time to share good times with those you trust.

Virgin: pay attention to your routine and share your tasks well with partners and co-workers, Virgo. It is important to be aware of who is by your side daily.

Lb: make the day very productive so that you can relax completely later, Libra. It is important that you manage to balance obligations with pleasure.

Scorpion: you are more introspective, Scorpio. Take the day to take care of yourself and leave everything organized to end the week with a feeling of accomplishment.

Sagittarius: your mind is racing, so take the time to communicate and exchange ideas. Just be careful with the content of your words.

Capricorn: It’s time to get organized, Capricorn. The day calls for responsibility and a sense of priority even for you to take care of everything.

Aquarium: It’s time to be firm and tenacious, Aquarius. Don’t be afraid to make commitments and keep your spirits up.

Fish: do something for your well being in a broad, Pisces sense. It is important to take care of your spirituality, also avoiding excesses.