Hours after victory at STJ, Garotinho suffers defeat at TRE-RJ

Former governor Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil), a pre-candidate for the government of Rio de Janeiro, may suffer a setback in the restoration of his political rights.

This Thursday 14th, the same day that the Superior Court of Justice dismissed the effects of a conviction against the politician for administrative improbity, the Regional Electoral Court of Rio confirmed a sentence for buying votes. Garotinho was convicted of electoral corruption and illicit co-optation.

Unanimously, the judges of TRE-RJ rejected motions for clarification filed by Garotinho, the last step before the conclusion of the process in the second electoral instance. The measure may make him ineligible for keeping him under the Clean Record Law.

Earlier, the president of the STJ, Minister Humberto Martins, responded to a request by the ex-governor’s defense to suspend the effects of a conviction for impropriety within the scope of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, which could open doors for the resumption of their political rights.

The conviction for improbity that had its effects suspended by the president of the STJ involves embezzlement of public resources destined for Health. The decision handed down in 2019 and confirmed by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice accepted a complaint from the Rio de Janeiro State Prosecutor’s Office that accused Garotinho and his wife, Rosinha, of participating in a criminal scheme that embezzled 234 million reais from the Health Department between November 2005 and April. 2007 – period in which Rosinha was governor and Garotinho was government secretary.

Anthony Garotinho expressed himself through the following note: “The press office of the pre-candidate for the state government Anthony Garotinho clarifies that the decision of the TRE today is not valid, given that the Federal Supreme Court, the highest instance of the Brazilian Justice , has already annulled the entire Operation Chequinho in a previously judged action”.