How should the MEI make the declaration of the Simples Nacional in arrears?

Although the deadline for submitting the Simplified Annual Declaration to the MEI (DASN-Simei) has passed, it is still possible to regularize the situation

Although the deadline for submitting the Simplified Annual Declaration for Individual Microentrepreneurs (DASN-Simei) has passed, it is still possible to regularize the situation. However, MEI will pay a fine of 2% per month, with a minimum amount of R$ 50.00 and a maximum of 20% on the total amount of declared taxes.

Usually, the deadline for submitting the declaration ends on May 31 of each year. However, in 2022, the deadline was extended to June 30.

The MEI cannot generate the Simples Nacional Collection Document (DAS) without having delivered the declaration. In this way, he will be a debtor in the simplified tax payment system. In addition, the entrepreneur can have social security benefits blocked due to the lack of payment of contributions and be prevented from paying in installments the debts for the period covered by the declaration.

overdue statement

Thus, to fill in the MEI declaration, it is necessary to access the DASN-Simei service on the Simples Nacional portal, inform the company’s CNPJ and click on Next.

The information that must be presented is the revenue obtained during the year, according to the different types of activities, such as commerce, industry and provision of services.

Those who were active, but did not obtain billing in 2021, must fill in the amount of R$ 0.00 and complete the declaration. Those who hired an employee last year, must mark yes in the field that appears on the declaration.

Then, the monthly tax payments made in 2021 will be listed. After transmitting the declaration, the receipt will be issued, which must be kept for five years. If the delivery is made after the deadline, a fine is automatically generated for the delay.

Framework

Individual companies with revenues of up to R$ 81 thousand per year (R$ 6,750 per month) can be classified as MEI. After this amount, the legal entity is classified as a micro-enterprise.

The micro-entrepreneur participating in Simples Nacional is required to pay monthly through the Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional (DAS), which unifies the rate allocated to the National Institute of National Insurance (INSS), which is 5% of the minimum wage.

In addition, the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) or Tax on Services (ISS) or even both, depending on the activity carried out by MEI, are also included in the DAS. However, the amount of taxes remains the same: R$ 1.00 for ICMS and R$ 5.00 for ISS.

