How the new missiles that arrived in Ukraine are causing problems for Russia

There is a new and potentially very significant factor in the Ukrainian conflict: the ability of Ukrainians to use newly supplied Western systems to reach Russian command posts, logistical centers and ammunition dumps far beyond the front lines.

In the last week, there have been massive explosions in several occupied areas in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The available evidence, from satellite imagery and from Western analysts, demonstrates that the range has been highly effective.

For months, the Ukrainian military has been asking for long-range precision artillery and missile systems from Western partners. Now they have them and are highlighting them with considerable effect both in the south and east of the country.

The Ukrainian military is not giving too many details, but Vadim Denysenko, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday that in the last two weeks, “mainly thanks to the weapons that Ukraine received, we managed to destroy about two dozen warehouses with weapons and stocks of fuel and lubricants. This will certainly affect the intensity of fire” the Russians can produce, he said.

Best in class is the US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher system. But the Ukrainians also received M777 mortars from both the US and Canada, and the Caesar long-range mortars from France.

In addition, the UK has committed to providing the M270 Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MLRS), which is more powerful than the HIMARS, but it is unclear when Ukraine will complete training on the system and implement it. it.

The versatility of the HIMARS is in its name: the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Its mobility makes it harder to hit and it can be manned by just eight soldiers. Missiles supplied to Ukraine have a range of 70 to 80 kilometers (about 50 miles). And their GPS guidance systems make them extremely accurate.

As Mick Ryan, a military analyst and former Australian major general, puts it: “It is used to destroy critical communication nodes, command posts, airfields and important logistical facilities.”

Russian senior officers are therefore especially vulnerable. The accuracy of HIMARS also means that Ukrainians can worry less about civilian casualties. The guided missiles are accurate to between two and three meters, two defense officials told CNN, allowing the Ukrainians to use far less ammunition to hit targets accurately from a distance.

HIMARS appears to have been used in a massive attack on a warehouse in the town of Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson region, on Monday night. The attack triggered secondary explosions and caused widespread damage, according to satellite images analyzed by CNN. The images showed how accurate the attack had been, leaving only a small crater.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the aftermath of a Ukrainian attack on what is said to be a Russian munitions depot in New Kakhovka.



Pro-Russian local officials said parts of a HIMARS missile had been recovered; the serial numbers matched the weapon.

There were also large explosions in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, triggering multiple detonations. The same happened in Shakhtarsk in Donetsk and in the Kherson region over the weekend, as well as near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia last week.

In all, it appears that about a dozen targets were hit far beyond Russian lines in July. Most of them were at least 40 kilometers ahead, a distance that, with the accuracy of old Tochka-U missiles, would have been difficult.

The Ukrainians have also been firing HIMARS at night, making it more difficult for the Russians to detect and attack the snipers. Russian forces have had difficulty fighting at night since the start of the conflict and the Ukrainians continue to use this to their advantage.

Map Legend

Assessment of Russian control // Assessment of Russian advances

Russian control claimed // Ukrainian counteroffensives claimed

Data from July 11, 2022



Notes: “Assessment” means that the Institute for the Study of War has received reliable and independently verifiable information to demonstrate Russian control or advances in these areas. Russian advances are areas where Russian forces have operated or launched attacks but do not control them. The “claimed” areas are those where sources say there is control or where counteroffensives have taken place, but the Institute cannot corroborate or demonstrate that they are false.



Sources: The Institute for the Study of War with the AEI’s Critical Threats Project; LandScan HD for Ukraine, Oak Ridge National Laboratory



Graphic: Renee Rigdon, CNN



change the battlefield

Targeting may also have been facilitated by the way the Russian military stores and moves its weapons.

Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, says the attack on New Kakhovka is revealing “the state of military logistics and the real problems facing the Russians”.

The target was adjacent to a railway hub, crucial to the Russian logistical effort to sustain its offensive, and therefore an obvious target.

“The Russians have left an important supply depot, ridiculously easy to locate, exactly where you would expect to find it. Either the Russians are unable to react, due to failures in command, or they are unable to actually move the depots, because they have no mobility on the road.”tweeted O’Brien.

A Ukrainian official implied that targeting the warehouse had been easy. Serhiy Khlan, a member of the Kherson regional council, said on Facebook: “In Nova Kakhovka, one less Russian ammunition depot. They brought it, they brought it, they stored it, they stored it, and now they have fireworks at night.”

Ben Hodges, the former commander of the US army in Europe, tweeted after Kherson’s attack over the weekend: “Least adored work in the Russian army? Ammunition Handler.

At a meeting last week, a senior US Department of Defense official said that “the focus on weapons of greater capacity, accuracy and range” for Ukraine was most important.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced a shipment to Ukraine of 1,000 155mm artillery shells, but with newer, higher-precision ammunition, according to the official. Ukrainians have been expending 155mm ammunition at a rate of 3000 per day. Like HIMARS, higher accuracy should mean less ammunition is needed.

The officer argued that HIMARS was changing the battlefield. “What we have seen is the ability of the Ukrainians to utilize these HIMAR systems to significantly disrupt the Russians’ ability to advance.”

“If the Russians think they can outlive the Ukrainians, they had better rethink it,” the official added.

Ukrainian military personnel ride in a military vehicle as they tow a towed 155mm M777 near the front line in the midst of Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the Donbass region.



Members of the Ukrainian services fire at Russian positions with a self-propelled CAESAR mortar, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues in the Donetsk region on June 8.



A Russian military reporter, Yuri Kotenok, said this week that HIMARS poses “a serious threat. The liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as Russian territory, are under possible fire from HIMARS.”

Kotenok, who has nearly 300,000 followers on Telegram, said Russian air defenses had to be improved, as did the targeting of HIMARS, both in transit and deployed. He said that “if this continues, it is necessary to reach the decisive centers. Our limitations on retaliatory attacks against the enemy are, to some extent, incomprehensible to me.”

Another Russian reporter, Roman Sapenkov, said he witnessed the attack over the weekend at the Russian base at Kherson airport.

“I was impressed that the entire package, five or six missiles, landed on practically minuscule territory. Typically, the MLRS lands over a wide area and, at maximum range, disperses immensely,” he wrote, referring to less advanced multiple rocket launcher systems than the HIMARS or M777.

“It is evident that this is just the beginning… They will cover all command posts and military installations; the data for this were collected during the last 4 months”.

The importance of pallets

A problem for the Russians may be the way they transport ammunition, which is where the humble pallet comes into play.

Few Russian military trucks include a crane to lift heavy ammunition, which is rarely transported on pallets, but loaded and unloaded by hand. Many old Soviet ZIL trucks were seen in Ukraine.

Moving weapons and ammunition in this way is cumbersome, time-consuming and potentially gives enemy surveillance a greater opportunity to detect such shipments. In contrast, the UK and US military store much of their munitions on pallets or transport them in containers.

The Russian way of warfare, as witnessed over the past three months in eastern Ukraine, relies on massive artillery barrages to pulverize targets before advancing. Russian military doctrine has always emphasized a massive use of artillery, MLRS and mortars. This requires constant replenishment. Some analysts estimate that Russia is using at least 7,000 bombs and missiles a day in Donbass, and often many more.

Serhiy Hayday, head of the Lugansk regional military administration, said on Wednesday: “The Russian army does not stop bombing. However, most likely, it is saving the stock of existing bombs, because their supply has been interrupted thanks to our new long-range weapons.”

Ukrainian officials say the Russians are being affected by their increased capability for long-range precision strikes.

In and around Melitopol, for example, the Russians have in recent days imposed restrictions on civilian movement. The area has seen at least two major attacks this month against Russian bases.

But for the Ukrainians to withstand this rate of attacks, an unhindered pipeline of munitions from the West is needed. The Ukrainian military is moving from an organization largely dependent on Soviet-era artillery and missile systems, with inadequate ammunition, to using Western precision weapons, with sufficient ammunition, in a matter of months.

It is also unknown whether any of the few HIMARS sent to date have been shot down by Russian fire. The Ukrainian military and the Ministry of Defense refrain from providing details about their deployment.

Ryan warns that while HIMARS “has provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a new way to attack Russian invaders from a distance, there is no miracle cure for the war.”

But US officials are confident that the weapon’s accuracy, as well as other long-range precision systems, will progressively change the battlefield.

Uliana Pavlova, Barbara Starr, and Josh Pennington contributed to this article.