How to improve mood and ward off discouragement

Everyone at some point has felt discouraged in life. Discouragement is an emotional response that causes demotivation and lack of stimulation, it can be caused by numerous reasons. But it is usually the result of physical and mental exhaustion.

It is important to identify the cause and constancy of this emotional state, as the lack of mood when prolonged can indicate the beginning of depression. What makes the condition worrying is when the individual is unable to carry out their activities normally, even affecting their leisure time. Here’s what to do to prevent discouragement from spreading and improve your mood.

Techniques to improve mood and ward off discouragement

Understand that everything is fleeting

The psychologist certified in Cybercounselling by the University of Toronto, Milene Rosenthal explains that during the colder seasons such as autumn and, mainly, winter, when sunlight is not usually abundant and rainy and cloudy days are more prevalent, there are a decrease in melatonin production. As a result, it is common to feel more sleepy during the day. In addition, depending on the moment you are living, it can cause more discouragement and low energy.

In these situations, the best thing to do is to understand that the season will pass, and seek to do simple but pleasant activities, so that it is possible to face this period with more joy and preserve mental health.

Dedicate some time to physical exercise

Even in the face of the busy routine, it is necessary to stop for some time to move. Constant physical activity, not only favors weight control, but in several factors of the body. Exercising on cold days helps warm up and give you more energy, stimulates endorphin production, which produces well-being and improves mood. It also relieves tensions and balances the emotional state.

To combat discouragement, it is necessary to identify the trigger that triggers the problem. An alternative is to seek psychological help. Therapy can help with self-knowledge and help you deal with the situation more assertively.

The only thing that should never be done is surrender, or not seek professional help, or blame yourself for living like this. Remember: discouragement is fleeting and you don’t have to go through it alone.