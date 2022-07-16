Hulk can be an asset for Atlético-MG to ‘steal’ Flamengo’s millionaire signing: “Kept in touch”

Atlético Mineiro monitors the situation of one of the Brazilian midfielders who are out of the country and may have an ‘ace up their sleeve’ to close a deal

Atlético Mineiro is not going through a good moment of the season. Through an irony of fate, after beating Flamengo twice in a week, some time ago, Galo’s commander, Turco Mohamed, won ‘survival’ in office, but the elimination for Rubro-Negro in the Copa do Brasil seems to have undermined the coach’s future a lot.

After the game, during the week, several rumors about the coach’s uncertainty in office circulated the web, but it was another ‘bomb’ at the end of this Friday (15), which stirred the Atlético fans. That’s because according to journalist Gilmar Ferreira, from the newspaper EXTRA, Galo is in the ‘fight’ for the hiring of Oscar, a former midfielder of the Brazilian team.

“Flamengo was not the only Brazilian club to seek information about the attacking midfielder Oscar, 30, of Shanghai Port, China. Atlético-MG also kept in touch with businessman Giuliano Bertolucci, the player’s representative, who has not yet been released by the Chinese club…“, revealed the journalist.

However, Atlético has a ‘card up its sleeve’ that, in a possible coming of Oscar to Brazil, could help the miners a lot. Hulk was Oscar’s teammate in China, before returning to Brazil to play for Galo. The striker could certainly help to mediate conversations between Club and player.

However, the biggest problem in relation to an Oscar coming is not even that, but the financial values ​​of the midfielder. In China, the player’s monthly earnings are just over R$10 million. An amount that no team in Brazil comes close to being able to pay, so the athlete would have to accept a giant salary reduction. However, the Hulk case proved that no possibility should be ruled out.