Hyundai N Vision 74 imagines what a 1974 sports concept would look like

Hyundai has been doing the opposite: leaving futuristic lines for production models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, and rescuing nostalgic traits for its concept cars. This is what has already happened with the Grandeur Heritage Series, an Azera from the 1980s brought to the present, and with the Pony, a design study by the brand in partnership with Giorgetto Giugiaro.

Now, the brand has gone further in honoring the coupe that never existed. He joined this rescue to his sporty N division as an exercise in the imagination of what a sporty Pony Coupe would have looked like in 1974, when Hyundai’s first car was launched. The concept, not by chance, is called N Vision 74.

However, the sports concept gains its own traits in relation to the conventional one, presented in 2021, and is also inspired by the Hyundai N 2025 Vision GT, developed for the Gran Turismo game franchise.

Headlights and lanterns are illuminated in points of light, as in the Ioniq, almost camouflaged by the bars. At the rear, the huge spoiler and air diffuser stand out, while the sides “flaunt” the air intakes and the huge closed wheels.

ON Vision 74 is big: it is 4.95 meters long, 1.99 m wide, 1.33 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.91 m. They are slightly smaller measurements than a BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé. There are no images of the interior of the model, but the brand says that it is “driver-centric with a mix of classic elements and modern design, such as a digital instrument panel and analogue buttons”.

Hybrid but no combustion

More than a design exercise, the N Vision 74 also features unconventional hybrid mechanics, without a gasoline combustion engine in the mix. In the coupe, an electric motor is combined with a hydrogen fuel cell system. They can work independently according to demand.

It’s a very complex set, but one that Hyundai points out as very efficient, with a balance between high performance and cooling efficiency. “This system allows better torque vectoring by having dual engines at the rear, allowing for a precise and responsive cornering experience”, he guarantees.

Together, the engines deliver up to 680 hp and 91.8 kgfm, in addition to a maximum speed “above 250 km/h” and a range of up to 600 km. The battery, with 62.4 kWh, can be recharged at up to 800V, while the hydrogen tank, with a capacity of 4.2 kg, is refilled in up to five minutes. The fuel cell battery has a maximum of 95 kW.

