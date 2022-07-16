“I cannot be silent”; Fernando Prass comes out in defense of Veiga, detonates journalist and stirs Verdão fans on the web

Palmeiras tries to recover from the painful elimination of the Copa do Brasil by São Paulo, on the night of last Thursday (14), at Allianz Parque, which had the record of attendance in its history. Who is most shaken by the defeat in the maximum penalties is the midfielder Raphael Veiga. Shirt 23 missed two kicks, one in normal time that could have taken away any chance Tricolor dreamed of advancing to the quarterfinals of the most democratic tournament in the country.

Although many fans are supporting, others are attacking shirt 23 on social media. In addition to members of the crowd, some journalists criticized the stance that Raphael Veiga took the first penalty. One of them was Cosme Rimoli, who thought the athlete was superb in taking the penalty. Who left in the midfielder’s decision was Fernando Prass. The former Palmeiras goalkeeper mocked the journalist’s comment, said that wasting a charge is normal and pondered that the recent unfounded criticisms of the media are harming rather than helping the players and directors who work in the day to day of the football club. .

“Today I came across a lamentable text about Raphael Veiga. Of course, I respect freedom of expression, but I can’t shut up with unreasonable criticism. If the analysis were merely technical, on the way in which he took the penalty, it would be understandable. But writing that Palmeiras lost due to Veiga’s ego, which according to the journalist “I wanted to prove to himself that he was following the great Palmeiras hitter”, is at least dishonest”,’said the former goalkeeper, who continued defending shirt 23 and criticizing the professional’s attack on the player.

“The journalist makes a totally subjective analysis, making conjectures about the personal side, a fact that he has no condition to evaluate. Can you imagine what that same journalist would have said about me if I had missed the penalty in the 2015 Copa do Brasil final? Unlike Veiga, experienced in free kicks and with one of the best hits in the world today, I had never taken a penalty before.

Now, also imagine if Veiga gives up the penalty and another player misses the penalty. It would be called a popcorn. Unlike the position of the journalist who made the criticism based only on the result of the game, Veiga had the personality to hit again as many players have done”, pointed out Prass, who assessed that there are many criticisms made by professionals in the press that affect players and clubs more than they help.

“Sometimes we hear a lot of criticism about Brazilian football, the managers, the coaches who are losing market in Brazil and abroad, the players, etc. Undoubtedly, some correct and valid criticisms and reflections, but frivolous statements like this in relation to Veiga, do not contribute at all to the improvement of Brazilian football, only criticism is made by critics attacking the personal side in total disrespect.“, concluded the former goalkeeper