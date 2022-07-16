“I give you half of that farm”

O Tenório (Murilo Benicio) continues to make the head of those around him in wetland. With a clear rivalry against Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira)this time the squatter will try to make his pawn’s head, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) against Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and the father.

The pawn will be outraged after being mistreated during Jove’s wedding to Juma (Alanis Guillen): “I can’t live with this shame! Next time, go for the bullet“, will say. His behavior will worry Filó (Dira Paes) who will go after Tenório to ask for help and that he avoid something worse.

False, Tenório will promise to talk to Alcides, but behind it will encourage him to take revenge on the photographer: “The way he hit you yesterday, he might as well take the revolver out of your hand, bullet and all, and shove it up your ass.”, will say poisonous and manipulating him.

Alcides will then get even more angry and will go back to threatening Jove: “I’m going to kill that bastard! And I’ll kill, too, whoever gets in my way”. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Guta’s father (Julia Davila) gives the idea of ​​him also killing Zé Leôncio, with a promise: “So take advantage and kill his father together… Then we take care of everything… And I’ll give you half of that farm”.