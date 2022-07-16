Ibovespa closes higher, but rises less than US peers; dollar drops 0.50%

The Ibovespa closed up 0.45% this Friday (15), at 96,551 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, however, accumulated a drop in the week, of 3.7%, and also today performed worse than its American peers.

In the United States, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 2.15%, 1.92% and 1.79%.

“Today, what we saw was a recovery of Brazilian assets, as well as European and American assets”, explains Matheus Spiess, an analyst at Empiricus. “Not even the news that the Chinese Gross Domestic Product was worse than expected managed to disturb the performance, but naturally, with that we saw Vale (VALE3) not doing so well”.

Last night, it was reported that the Chinese economy retreated 2.60% in the second quarter, compared to a consensus of a 1.50% decline. In the year, growth of 1% was expected and what was seen was a growth of 0.4%. Frustration with the performance of the world’s largest economy pushed the price of iron ore down 4.24% in Qingdao, at US$96.04 a tonne.

Even with the drop in the price of the commodity, however, the shares of the steel sector had a day of slight recovery. Vale’s common shares (VALE3), for example, rose 0.62% – despite having dropped 9.32% for the week. Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4) were the main increases on the Ibovespa, rising 5.94%, erasing the week’s lows, as well as Usiminas’ type B preferred shares (USIM5), which advanced 4.10%.

In addition to them, papers linked to the domestic economy were also highlights among the increases in the Ibovespa. The common shares of Natura (NTCO3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3) advanced, respectively, 3.30% and 4.03%.

“We have a drop in yields abroad, due to the perspective of lower growth, which had an impact on domestic economy assets. Retail, therefore, has a positive reaction”, says Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “In addition, speeches by some Fed directors, especially James Bullard, who brought a more “dovish”, lighter as monetary tightening signaling, dispelling the idea of ​​a 100 basis point rise in fed funds at the next meeting”, he adds.

At an event organized by the European Center for Economics and Finance in London, Bullard, from the St. Louis, said he didn’t really believe in the need to raise the US interest rate by one percentage point.

You treasuries yields with maturity in two years fell 2.1 basis points, to 3.124%, and those for ten years, 3.6 points, to 2.923%. In Brazil, the DIs for 2023 had their yields falling four points, to 13.87%, and those for 2025, five points, to 13.12%. The DIs for 2027 and 2029 both saw their rates drop two points to 12.96% and 13.08%.

Cassiano Konig, partner at GT Capital Investimentos, finally mentions that Friday also featured the publication of mixed indicators – American retail came in with a rise of 1%, above the expected 0.8%, but industrial production brought a 0.2% slowdown, compared to a 0.1% decline consensus.

The DXY, which measures the dollar’s strength against a basket of currencies, fell 0.48%. The commercial dollar dropped 0.52% against the real, to R$5.404 in purchases and R$5.405 in sales. In the week, however, the American currency rose 2.60% against the real.

Among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa were the common shares of Hapvida (HAPV3), with minus 5.22%, those of CVC (CVCB3), with minus 4.55%, and those of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with minus 4 .47%.

