Ibovespa drops more than 20% since its peak in 2022, just over 100 days ago | Economy

On April 1st, the main index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, reached 121,570 points. This Friday, it sails around 95,000. This is a 21% drop in 105 days.

Of the companies in the index, only seven accumulate a positive balance in this time intervalaccording to a survey by financial information provider Economatica based on this Thursday’s market closing (14).

Are they: Cielo, Eletrobras (PN and ON shares), Minerva, CPFL EnergiaBB Security, Petrobras (PN and ON shares) and Hypera Pharma. Moving up the cut line to a cumulative high of 5% or more, only the top three remain on the list. (see list at end of article)

The stock market has yet another bad period due to a mixture of internal and external factors in the economy. Here, the main recent factor is the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which worsens the situation of the country’s public accounts and is considered by the market as another dribble in the spending ceiling.

The measure added a cost of BRL 41.2 billion outside the ceiling for creating social benefits in an election year. As reported by the g1this was the fifth change in the country’s fiscal anchor, which together add up to an extra impact of R$ 213 billion.

Abroad, there is a sequence of increases in interest rates in developed economies, starting with the United States. In yet another advance that surprised experts, US inflation reached 9.1% in the 12-month window, which should force the Federal Reserve to accelerate the country’s basic rate.

In general, a rise in US interest rates leads to a devaluation of emerging currencies and a strengthening of the dollar, which was one of the main drivers of inflation here. In addition, international investors tend to prefer US Treasury bonds, which are considered the safest assets in the world.

Finally, a rise in interest rates spread across major economies brings the risk of a recession spread across global economies, which intensifies aversion to risky investments.

According to Fernando Siqueira, head of research at Guide Investimentos, this chain of events brings back the discussion about the global economy entering a process of “stagflation”. The jargon means the period when an economy’s inflation remains high while growth slows.

“Inflation data still don’t have a clear sign of decline, but economic activity is already showing bad signs, of weakening. There is a slowdown and Central Banks continue to have to raise interest rates”, says Siqueira.

The specialist also recalls that this deceleration of activity is already reflected in a decrease in the price of commodities, products with high weight in the results of Brazilian companies. “Some 30% of the stock market was impacted by this. We suffer more than the international market because of this factor”, he says.

“In scenarios like this, investors favor more defensive sectors and there is a greater dispute with fixed income. In addition to the worse fiscal, inflation and a stock market with more risk, we have an election ahead”, says Daniel Gewehr, co-manager of portfolio for WHG stocks.