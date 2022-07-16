ICU patient receives a visit from a pet dog and excites SC hospital: ‘A lot of joy’, says companion | Santa Catarina

A patient admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Joinville, in the North, received a visit from her pet dog inside the São José Municipal Hospital. The meeting took place last Friday (8), but was released by the health unit on Wednesday (13). On Thursday (14), she was discharged .

According to the partner of Marilene Martins, 53 years old, the reunion of the two was emotional. The patient is very attached to animals and was missing them. That’s how the idea came about to take Melani, known as “Mel”, to visit her tutor.

“Her eyes lit up. Mel was a little scared, but then they stayed together for almost half an hour, with great joy. In the last week, Marilene was a little sad, anxious, but meeting Mel made her more excited, said the companion Armando Tadeu Martins.

Marilene suffered a cardiac arrest last month and returned to the hospital’s ICU. In 2021, due to Covid-19, she spent about two months in the unit, was intubated and suffered three cardiorespiratory arrests.

The visit took place on Wednesday (13)

The initiative was part of the humanization action in care within the hospital. In addition, a state law allows pets and pets to enter all private and public hospitals. Entry, however, must follow rules established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nurse Maria Rita Andrade de Lemos, coordinator of the ICU at the hospital, said that the team assessed that the patient was stable for the visit, able to be moved to an external environment. The animal was also in good health.

“We talked to the doctor in charge who made the release. We also checked if the animal was up to date with vaccinations, if it was docile and if the family wanted to bring it for the visit,” he said.

The hospital's initiative is regulated by law

At the unit, among the actions implemented to assist patients in their recovery are the extended visit protocol, where family members can stay longer with the patient. There is also a tribute to those who are hospitalized and celebrate their birthday and the placement of family photos near the bed.

