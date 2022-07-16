If You Have Diabetes You Should AVOID These 5 Lunch Habits

THE diabetes it is the great health problem that has been afflicting many in Brazil for years. We are the fifth country with the highest number of people with the disease, in other words, there are more than 10 million citizens who have to face it daily. What is known is that the cause of it is present mainly in our eating habits.

Brazil has wonderful cuisine, but unfortunately many of these foods that we love are not at all beneficial to our health, so we should eat a little of everything with lots of moderation.

We also know that there are people who have a genetic predisposition to acquire the disease over time, so even if they have never tasted certain foods, they need to take it easy when deciding to eat them.

And today we are going to help you in this mission by pointing out some of the habits you need to avoid as much as possible.

1- Drink sodas and sugary juices

We know that drinks with a lot of sugar can be addictive. Our body always asks for more sugar, but that’s because it doesn’t know how much of it we have access to these days.

And as much as it may be nice to have a sugary, cold drink in the heat, it must be made clear that this is extremely dangerous for diabetics. It’s best to cool off and leave something like that for a few occasions a month. And if it is possible, it should be cut completely.

2- Not having time for meals

We have to understand the following: our body is a biological machine. As such, he must follow certain schedules that are more appropriate for certain activities.

This means that if you eat when you want and how you want, you will have digestion problems. This will disrupt your gut, give you some headaches, make you feel hungrier and, of course, further disrupt the breakdown of sugars and fats.

3- Too much carbs

We know that they are delicious and that they are often practical and quick for your day to day. Also, you can’t cut out carbs entirely, but you should cut them down when selecting which ones to eat.

In any case, an effort must be made to avoid as much as possible these foods that are bad not only for diabetes but also for your health. pressure. Keep your eyes wide open!

4- Fast food

Another extremely tempting thing is fast food. Fries, hamburgers and all kinds of food that can be bought on the street make the list. Yes, we know it’s hard to cut these foods out of our lives entirely, so the best thing to do is avoid them as much as you can and cut back on portions when eating them.

Another good piece of advice is to learn to cook, as this way you can prepare your own versions of these foods, only with healthier elements.

5- Sweets

And finally, let’s mention the most obvious. Don’t overdo the sweets! They may end up being the main ones responsible for their health problems, especially with regard to diabetes.

Knowing how to cook is vital, as there are a multitude of delicious sweets that you can make without using sugar.