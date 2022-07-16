‘I’m going to end you’: in video, PT’s widow cites gunman’s threat – 07/16/2022

Civil police officer Pamela Suellen Silva, widow of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, detailed the murder of her husband, who was shot dead on the night of June 9 while celebrating his 50th birthday with a PT-themed party in Foz do Iguaçu (PT ).

In a videotaped statement obtained exclusively by the UOL, she reported the confusion, which occurred when federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho maneuvered the car in front of the party to provoke the guests. “He said, ‘I’m going back. And I’m going to finish you all,'” the widow reported.

In the statement, there is at least one contradiction in relation to the information reported by the Civil Police of Paraná, which said that Guaranho only showed the weapon after the birthday boy threw dirt on his vehicle. According to the widow, the criminal police officer showed the weapon earlier.

“Suddenly the car arrived. [que parou em frente à festa]. This guy rolls down the window and says: ‘PT trash’, ‘Lula thief’, ‘Bolsonaro mito’. So Marcelo says: ‘Go away! Here is a private party.’ Then the guy pulls out his gun. And Marcelo takes a handful of dirt and throws it on the bodywork of the vehicle, in order to divert attention from the target. Because he was already aiming,” he says.

A supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Guaranho was indicted yesterday for doubly qualified murder, for clumsy reasons and for causing danger to other people, with a penalty that can range from 12 to 30 years in prison. However, the Civil Police of Paraná ruled out a politically motivated hate crime based on the report of the Bolsonarista shooter’s wife.

She said she only realized that the criminal police officer was with him when his wife, who had their 3-month-old daughter on her lap, opened the back door. “I didn’t know there was someone else in the car. Someone opens the back door, and it’s a woman. She talks [para o marido]: ‘For! Please, stop!’. We kept urging him to put the gun down.”

After Guaranho left, who made threats before leaving the place, Pamela said she talked to the caretaker and closed the gate that gives access to the place of the party. “I said, ‘The guy said he’s coming back'”. Next, Pamela said she considered requesting CCTV footage to check the vehicle’s license plate and request an approach to her fellow officers.

Uncomfortable when asked if there was PT music

Pamela even interrupted delegate Iane Cardoso, responsible for conducting the deposition, showing discomfort after being asked if the theme of the party was publicized on social networks. And then if songs alluding to the PT were played.

“Doctor, I’m sorry, but I don’t know if this has anything to do with it. We were in a party mood. We were listening to all kinds of music,” he said. “But there’s no problem either,” replied the delegate.

Gleisi Hoffmann, federal deputy for Paraná and president of the PT, says she received reports that the delegate made posts against the PT in 2016, “When PT is not lying, it is stealing or spitting”, he would have written. Another post also attributed to the delegate contains the hashtags “#foralula” and “#forapt”. The delegate denied partiality.

The alleged bias in the investigation was cited by the legal representatives of Marcelo Arruda’s family. “It is worrying that the investigations were directed by the public and manifestly contrary to the victim’s party. We hope this does not tarnish the investigations,” noted attorney Daniel Godoy.

Iane left the investigation after Gleisi’s complaints. She was replaced by delegate Camila Cecconello, who heads the Homicide and Protection of Persons Division (DHPP).

‘There was a lot of shooting’

Pamela seems to struggle to remember the details after Guaranho returns to the site. She said she noticed the gunman’s arrival when he stopped in front of the gate.

At that moment, he said he only had time to let the guests know and get his badge from the car. “I said: ‘Man, this is the police. Stop, put the gun down’. Then, he fired two shots. Then, I walked away. I remember that I was in front of him, the gun was very close. I thought: ’em any mistake, he can turn and hit me'”.

I acted on instinct, I don’t remember what I did [no momento do tiroteio]. I remember that there were shots, that Marcelo shot too. I remember there was a lot of shooting. I bent down and left. Suddenly, when the shooting stopped, I saw Marcelo on the ground”

Pamela Suellen Silva, widow

Then she said she had helped her husband. “He said: ‘call Siate [unidade do Corpo de Bombeiros no Paraná]. And then, he said: ‘what about my weapon?’. [A arma] it was just above his head, on the floor. Then, I found that he had been shot in the abdomen region and shot in the leg”.

According to her, the municipal guard was still alive when he was taken to the hospital. “He arrived conscious [ao hospital]but could not control the hemorrhage”.

‘He was never one to fight’, says shooter’s wife

Guaranho’s wife, whose identity was preserved by the report, stated in her testimony that, as she left the barbecue and headed towards the party, the criminal police officer played music with the words “the myth has arrived, the Brazil woke up”.

“He is not fanatical about Bolsonaro as people are saying and everything else. He was listening to a song that was ‘the myth arrived and Brazil woke up’, which is a song that there is that talks about the myth, nor does Bolsonaro say anything” , said.

Bolsonaro has been routinely called a “myth” by his supporters since 2018, when he was elected president of the Republic.

At one point in the testimony, she said that her husband is “pro-Bolsonaro”. “He’s on the right, but he’s never been one to fight, exalted. He’s pro-Bolsonaro, of course, but it’s a healthy thing.”

When passing in front of the event, the shooter’s wife claims that the couple was cursed by members of the party, when her husband retaliated by saying “Bolsonaro myth”.

At this time, the party participants would have gotten angry and threw stones or earth, according to the deponent, against the vehicle. She says the material hit her baby, who was in her lap. The wife claims to have tried to stop her husband from returning to the event after dropping them off at home.

‘He asked where the party was taking place’

Marcio Jacob Muller, an acquaintance of Guaranho, was at the barbecue with the shooter before the crime and gave two statements. He said that he accessed the security camera footage that made it possible to view Marcelo Arruda’s PT-themed party.

“During the barbecue at the association, I was close to the barbecue with Guaranho, he was behind me. He saw [o celular com a imagem da câmera]. You just might have seen it.”

Muller stated that, after seeing the images, Guaranho asked where the party was taking place. “I saw it was a themed party. Until then, I knew it was a birthday party, but I didn’t know it was themed”, he added.