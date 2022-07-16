In a bikini, Paolla Oliveira shows off her impeccable curves on a sunny day

Paolla Oliveira recalls photos of vacations on the beach and appears only in a printed bikini

The actress Paola Oliveira (40) entered the mood of remembrance of social networks last Thursday, 14, and recalled a photo only in a bikini. The muse recalled a sunny day in a paradise destination and delighted her fans with the record.

In the image, she appeared only in an animal print bikini while enjoying the sunny day by the sea. “Is there still time for a TBT?,” she said in the caption.

In the comments, fans praised the star’s beauty. “Divando in paradise”, said one follower. “You are so perfect. What woman”, declared another. “Wonderful”, wrote another.

Also on Thursday, her boyfriend, the singer Diogo Nogueira (41), recalled a photo of the couple at a romantic dinner. In the image, Diogo appeared laughing as he gave food into his beloved’s mouth during dinner. “A Taurus and an Aries between bites and laughter!”he said in the caption.

Paolla Oliveira has plans to form a family with Diogo Nogueira

Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira told in an interview with the newspaper O Globo that they hope to be parents soon.“My parents still don’t have grandchildren. I already said that my brother will give it first… But we will also give it, I feel this vibration around me”revealed Paula.

The singer, who has a son from another relationship, spoke about the role of the beloved as stepmother of the boy David. “She is a mother. She can’t even be called a stepmother. It actually helps me a lot with it.”, said Diego.