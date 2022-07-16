In Ceará, Captain Wagner has 45.4% and Izolda, 26.8%, says survey

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas also indicates Wagner’s leadership in a scenario with Roberto Cláudio

Deputy Captain Wagner (União Brasil) is leading the race for the government of Ceará, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas carried out from July 11 to 15, 2022. Congressmen have 45.4% of voting intentions in the state.

Following is the current governor Izolda Cela (PDT), with 26.8%. Adelita Monteiro (Psol) scores 3%, while Serley Leal (UP) appears with 0.8%.

The Paraná Pesquisas survey interviewed 1540 people from July 11 to 15, 2022. The margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less at a 95% confidence interval. The research was carried out with its own resources and cost R$ 30,000.00. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is CE-05080/2022. Here is the full text of the research (458 KB).

Those who say they will vote blank, null or none of the pre-candidates tested in Ceará are 16.4%. Those who do not know or did not respond correspond to 7.7%.

Paraná Pesquisas also tested the name of the former mayor of Fortaleza, Roberto Cláudio (PDT). In this scenario, Captain Wagner continues to lead the dispute for the state government with 44.5%, while the pedestrian scores 29.2%.

Senate

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) leads the Senate race for Ceará with 65.3% of voting intentions. In the rear are Pastor Paixão (PTB) with 3.3%, Marcelo Mendes (Avante) with 2.7%, Carlos Silva (PSTU) with 2.3% and Bardawil (PL) with 1.2%.

