In the shower, MC Mirella wears a wet transparent shirt and fans – Famosos

MC Mirella (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the early hours of this Friday (15), MC Mirella excited the fans by sharing two very daring clicks on his Instagram, to publicize his adult content platform. By giving an Onlyfans spoiler, the funkeira caused a stir and was highly praised.

In the clicks, the singer was inside the shower stall, with her body completely wet and crouched on the floor. The white pieces (panties and shirt) became transparent because of the water and the funk girl almost showed too much. However, she sensualized in a way that only public with her closed profile can see something else.

See more: Project ‘Numanice’ is in danger and leaves Ludmilla desperate: ‘send positive energies’

‘The cutest’; ‘God’s perfection’; ‘Female nonsense’; ‘No words Mirella’; ‘Molhadinha is even more delicious’; ‘How can so much perfection’, are some of the many compliments that the muse received in the comments.

Mirella has invested heavily in her adult content platform, not forgetting Instagram fans and those who can’t shell out a little money to see her naked. Last week, to please fans of social networks, the muse posed completely naked and caused euphoria.

Lo Vieira/Reproduction/Instagram (photo: Reproduction/Instagram) Lo Vieira/Reproduction/Instagram (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The post In the bath, MC Mirella wears a wet see-through shirt and atias fans was first posted on Observatório dos Famosos.