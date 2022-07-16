Indian city dwellers are surprised by ‘rain of fish’

2022-07-16

A curious phenomenon was recorded in Jagtial region (Telangana state, India) last week: “it rained fish” during a monsoon storm.

Images posted on social media show several fish writhing on the floor of streets and roads as residents soaked in heavy rain collect them.

The area has suffered heavy rains and flooding in recent weeks after a red alert was issued in 12 districts for five days. National roads were flooded, causing problems for emergency services trying to reach devastated towns and cities, apb Live reported.

The “rain of animals” happens when small aquatic animals such as frogs, crabs and small fish are swept away by waterspouts.

The phenomenon was repeated for two days (8 and 9/7). It could happen again in the next few days, as new storms are expected.

