Inter lineup: Mano chooses Taison’s replacement and defines team for game with Athletico-PR | International

Inter is ready for this Saturday’s confrontation against Athletico-PR. On the rainy morning of this Friday, Mano Menezes adjusted the last details and defined the lineup that will start the match at Arena da Baixada.

Doubt falls on Taison’s replacement. The forward had a muscle injury in his left thigh and will miss Colorado for three weeks. Mauricio and Boschilia vie for the position.

Mano will promote change in the defense duo. After starting with Rodrigo Moledo and Gabriel Mercado in the 1-0 victory over América-MG, the coach will promote the use of Vitão and Kaique Rocha. Moledo does not even travel with the delegation to Paraná.

German, recovered from flu-like symptoms, will be the most advanced man. The striker will seek to overcome the Hurricane’s defensive system and swing the opponent’s nets.

Estêvão, who tested negative for Covid-19 after contracting the virus last week, participated in the activity. The midfielder was released by the CBF to play. However, as he spent the week without working with his teammates, he will remain in Porto Alegre to improve the physical part.

The likely team has Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, Carlos de Pena, Mauricio (Boschilia) and Pedro Henrique; German.

Colorado travels to Curitiba in the afternoon. The match against Athletico-PR, valid for the 17th round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 4:30 pm at Arena da Baixada. The gauchos are in third place in the competition with 28 points, one more than Hurricane, the sixth. Palmeiras leads with 30.

