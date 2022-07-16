Inter receives contact from CSKA to negotiate Moisés, and Corinthians can also make money from selling the side; see values

The Russian club is interested in signing the left-back, who is having a good time at Internacional this season

Living a good moment in the season for the Iinternationalwith two goals scored in the last three games, the left-back moisés is in the sights of Europe. The interested party is CSKA Moscow, from Russia. The information was anticipated by the journalist Vagner Martins and confirmed by the report of ESPN.

The Russians have already made official their interest in the 27-year-old Coloradowhich holds 40% Moses’ pass and that’s why he’s the one who ‘sends’ the business. 30% belong to Corinthianswho can also make money from a possible sale, as well as the athlete himself, who owns the remaining 30%.

Moisés already knows of the interest of the Russians and, as Internacional enters the field this Saturday (16), against Atletico-PRat Arena da Baixada, by Brazilianthe player can be preserved by the coach Bro Menezes of the commitment.

CSKA’s offer is around 1.5 million euros, just over BRL 8 million at the current price. Inter, in turn, tries to increase this amount and negotiate the full-back for a higher amount.

Permanently hired by Inter for the current season, Moisés arrived at the club in 2020 on loan from Bahia. Since then, he has competed 101 games, with three goals scored and 13 assists by Colorado.