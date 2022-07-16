iPhone reaches absurd price in Argentina

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Due to the economic crisis and high inflation, in some countries Apple products reached values ​​outside the expected and in some cases, surreal. In Argentina, the iPhone 13 sells for 1,007,149 pesos, equivalent to R$42,000.

The exorbitant and unprecedented values ​​reveal that monetary problems have been demanding many restrictions from local government organizations. This imbalance is the reason why Argentines make financial reserves with Bolivia’s national currency, such is the despair of the loss of purchasing power.

Financial crisis in Argentina

Currently, the level of economic instability impacts the commercial relationship with other suppliers, causing shortages in some markets. Laws that restrict access to the dollar configure the need for new measures to avoid imbalances in family budgets.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only deepened the currency emergency that has affected the country, leading to public criticism of the government. The inflationary war has deepened inequality and, in just one week, the inflation rate has increased by 20%. In addition to durable goods, supermarket purchases are also beginning to suffer from a lack of supply.

The price of cell phones, like the iPhone, is just a symptom of the lack of control in the world economy that some countries are experiencing. Access to food and basic necessities suffered after the pandemic, but some places are losing productivity. Argentina’s economic crisis is a wake-up call for Brazil that high inflation needs to be brought under control as quickly as possible.

Image: Marian Weyo/shutterstock.com