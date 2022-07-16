Is it safe to send money via WhatsApp?

Are you in doubt whether or not it is safe to transfer money via WhatsApp? So, check out how the platform works!

Thousands of people use WhatsApp in Brazil, but the vast majority of them still wonder whether or not it is safe to use the platform to make bank transfers. To help you decide whether or not to take advantage of this feature, we have listed the advantages and disadvantages of the service.

How to transfer money via WhatsApp?

To transfer money via WhatsApp, it is necessary to register the card or bank in the Facebook Pay digital wallet. Once this is done, the user simply chooses the contact to make the transfer and clicks on “Payment” and then enters the desired amount.

However, it is important to note that the contact who will receive the transfer must also have registered with Facebook Pay. Thus, the person will be notified and will need to confirm receipt of the money.

Benefits

There are really advantageous factors in transferring via WhatsApp. Check out what they are!

The platform does not charge service fees;

User data is protected by a custom security code or biometrics;

Easy-to-use system.

Disadvantages

Just as there are positive aspects, there are also factors that need to be taken into account before starting to use the feature. Check out its disadvantages!

Limit of BRL 1,000.00 per transfer;

It is only possible to receive up to 20 transactions, with an average value of a maximum of BRL 5,000.00;

It is not possible to make transfers abroad;

Few financial institutions are available on the service.

Which banks allow you to send transfers via WhatsApp?

So far, few banks have partnered with WhatsApp. Check, now, which other financial institutions and their respective flags are available in the service!

Is it safe to transfer via WhatsApp?

Yes, sending and receiving money via WhatsApp is safe as well as practical. The platform has encryption between each cell phone and the application server, that is, your data cannot be shared with those who receive the money.

Furthermore, the possibility of registering an access password or biometrics increases the security of your data and makes fraud by third parties more difficult in the event of loss, theft or theft.

