Is Skillshare Worth It? See platform pricing and courses for creatives | Education

Skillshare is an online course platform aimed at creative people. Available for an annual price of BRL 204, the service has more than 40,000 classes and offers unlimited access to courses in various areas, such as photography, graphic design, illustration, creative writing, etc. In addition to the website, Skillshare is available via an app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones, and can also be accessed via Apple TV or Chromecast. The service was launched in Brazil in June 2022, and the first classes created by teachers fluent in Portuguese are now available on the platform. All courses taught in other languages ​​have subtitles.

How to create an online course on Udemy and make money teaching on the Internet

The platform can be an interesting alternative for those who want to develop a new skill or earn extra income by teaching a course. With that in mind, the TechTudo explained in detail, in the following lines, how Skillshare Brasil works. Read on to find out about the courses available on the platform, its features, and if it’s really worth it for you.

1 out of 7 Is Skillshare Brazil worth it? See the list below — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo Is Skillshare Brazil worth it? See the list below — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

How to get online course certificates? See the TechTudo Forum

Skillshare presents itself as the world’s largest learning platform for creative people. It was built to facilitate interaction between professionals and students, who can learn the content in a more practical way through projects created by teachers. Skillshare users fall into four main groups: professionals such as animators and illustrators, who act as teachers on the platform; students from different areas who want to improve their skills; people who seek new knowledge as a hobby and leisure; and entrepreneurs who want to improve their business through the knowledge acquired on the platform.

2 of 7 Skillshare offers courses in several areas — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Skillshare offers courses in several areas — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

Skillshare has 14,000 teachers, 830,000 active subscribers and is present in over 150 countries. In addition, around 800 new content is added every month. In Latin America, the platform continues to expand: there are now 500 teachers and a 72% increase in the local subscriber base.

How does Skillshare work in Brazil?

To use Skillshare, access the official website of the platform (skillshare.com) or download the application on your mobile phone from the Google Play Store or App Store. Then, register your email and password, or log in using a Google or Facebook account. You will then be introduced to the annual subscription package, which gives you access to all available courses.

Before making the payment, you can take a look at the options that Skillshare offers. You can select a category of popular courses or search in the “What do you want to learn today?” field. There is content for beginners, intermediate and advanced students. When you find something that interests you, just click to view the full list of classes. It is worth mentioning that, before completing the subscription, it is only possible to watch a short presentation video of each course.

3 of 7 Skillshare Courses can be watched after signing up — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Skillshare courses can be watched after signing up — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

Once a subscriber, the user can have complete control of the platform. By clicking on the three dots at the top of the video, options appear to speed up the content, increase or decrease the quality, add subtitles and activate background audio to listen to the class while doing other tasks. At the bottom of each video, there is the “Projects” tab, where you can view creations by other students and have detailed instructions for putting the knowledge acquired in the course into practice. In the “Discussions” tab, the student can interact with the teacher and his colleagues.

Skillshare courses cover a variety of creative areas. The most popular on the platform are animation, graphic design, illustration, photography, movies, crafts and creative writing. But there are also options in the categories of music, web development, marketing, leadership and management, data analytics for business, freelancing and entrepreneurship, UI/UX design, lifestyle and productivity. By choosing a segment, you have access to the total number of courses on that subject and you can choose the one you like best.

4 of 7 Skillshare courses have a wide variety — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Skillshare courses have a wide variety — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

Skillshare does not offer a course completion certificate. This is because the contents are not accredited as technical or undergraduate, since the purpose of the platform is for people to learn quickly and practically. The absence of a certificate does not invalidate the relevance of teaching for professional life, since several companies value professionals who are trained through free courses.

Skillshare Brazil Pricing

Due to the recent launch in Brazil, Skillshare has an annual promotional value of R$ 204 for subscriptions made on the site. In addition, the student is entitled to a seven-day trial period, in which he can access the courses for free. If there is any dissatisfaction, simply cancel the subscription before the end of the period and you will not be charged.

5 of 7 Skillshare price: platform offers promotional value of R$ 204 per year — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Skillshare price: platform offers promotional value of R$ 204 per year — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

Students who register through the app are entitled to a free month and pay only R$167.88 per year, which is equivalent to R$13.99 per month. This is a much lower value than that established by the US platform, where the annual investment is around R$835. You can pay for the service with Google Pay, credit card or Mercado Pago.

In addition, when referring Skillshare to a friend or family member, the value of a free month is credited to your account when the guest confirms the payment. Referees who sign up also get their first month free when they use your referral link.

Skillshare presents a proposal similar to that of other platforms, such as MasterClass, Linkedin Learning, Coursera and the already popular Udemy in Brazil. It is therefore valid to make a comparison between them. Both offer courses in different areas of knowledge and are available in different countries and languages. Additionally, both Udemy and Skillshare courses are organized into videos, and anyone who wants to teach a class can apply to have their content added to the platform.

6 of 7 Udemy is one of the platforms similar to Skillshare — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Udemy is one of the platforms similar to Skillshare — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

A big difference between the services concerns payment. Skillshare offers the annual subscription service, in which the student pays an amount per year and has free access to all courses available on the platform. On Udemy, you can choose a course that interests you and pay for it individually.

Among Skillshare’s advantages are the wide variety of courses and hands-on learning through projects. In addition, Skillshare allows you to test the platform for free for a period and also earn a month of subscription by referring the service to friends. Another positive point is that you can access the entire collection of the platform with just a single payment.

7 out of 7 Skillshare stands out for its wide variety of courses — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves Skillshare stands out for its wide variety of courses — Photo: Reproduction/Júlio César Gonsalves

The fact that Skillshare does not offer certificates, on the other hand, may be a downside for some users. It is also worth mentioning that the quality of the courses is varied, as the teachers have different backgrounds, experiences and skill levels. Therefore, before starting a course, it is worth checking the number of students enrolled and reading the reviews about it.

See too: 5 free apps you must have on your phone