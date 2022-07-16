“It seems that he does it just to comply with protocol”; web criticizes Roberto Carlos behavior during special moment in show

King Roberto Carlos became the subject of twitter after a video of his show went viral on the social network. On the scene, it is possible to see the singer at the end of the presentation throwing roses to the fans where he appears not to be very excited. This moment is already common and tradition during the King’s shows.

Publishing the video, an internet user even mocked the situation: “The joy of King Roberto Carlos is contagious”. In the responses to the tweet, countless followers were shocked by the moment. Another netizen mentioned the fact that the singer didn’t even kiss the rose, as he used to: “He doesn’t even kiss the flower… It seems like he does it just to comply with protocol”.

Netizens accused Roberto of being “in a bad mood”, criticizing the artist’s attitude towards the fans present: “If I had this show I would try to dodge every one of these roses like my life depended on it”, said one follower.

The singer’s press office even informed that Roberto would have been “ttotally unfocused” during the show after dozens of fans got out of their seats and gathered in front of the stage as he performed. That same day, Roberto reportedly told a fan to shut up during the singing.