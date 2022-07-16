“It will be one BO after another”; Deolane Bezerra doesn’t shut up, talks about police search and seizure and sends a message

The lawyer used Instagram stories to talk to netizens

Photos - Deolane Bezerra's official Instagram - Deolane vents to her followers.
Deolane Bezerra became one of the most talked about subjects during yesterday morning, Thursday (14), after the Public Ministry of São Paulo issued a search and seizure warrant at the lawyer’s house. According to information from Leo Dias, DJ would be being investigated for an alleged crime against the popular economy and criminal association.

Through Instagram stories, Deolane stated that she will only grant one interview, to the program “Cidade Alerta”, from RecordTV. The famous also revealed that all other information will be passed on to the public through her official profile on social media.

“I will even show income tax, I will show you everything, because by the end of the year it will be one BO after another that I know.“, she said. According to the website With youDeolane would still have criticized the police action, claiming that there had been an “excess of authority”.

“In my view, there was an excess of police authority, because in the mandate it says that illicit objects, cell phones and computers should be seized. That is, the seizure of vehicles is not in the warrant, okay guys? the way it was, it will come back”she explained, according to the portal.

