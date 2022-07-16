Itaú will launch receivables tokens in 2022

Itaú Unibanco announced its new platform for trading tokens, scheduled to launch later this year

Last Thursday (14), Itaú Unibanco announced its new platform for trading tokens, which is expected to launch these investment products for retail later this year.

The launch is part of the plan by Itaú, which is the largest bank in Latin America, to capitalize on customer interest in digital assets and be at the forefront in a sector that could move billions of reais in the coming years.

The action comes at a time when there are predictions that an important part of financial assets, such as receivables and debentures, will be sold via token, which is a digital representation of products.

In this way, the Itaú platform will issue the distribution and custody of the tokens, which will speed up, make cheaper and simplify their issuance, custody and trading.

“You can imagine that around 10% of market assets in the next few years will be via tokens,” said Vanessa Fernandes, head of the newly created Itaú Digital Assets.

Itaú recently concluded an experimental operation with tokens from duplicates of a client company, issuing R$ 360 thousand, with a term of 35 days, marketed in the private bank. Thus, it is already preparing to offer the service to a wider customer base.

According to Vanessa, by simplifying and reducing the costs of operations made possible through this platform, customers would have access to better service rates, for example.

Thus, clients could pay lower management fees than those charged on traditional investment products.

Fernandes further explained that the initiative is aimed at increasing customer demand for digital assets, but is related to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum.

However, Itaú is studying making a cryptocurrency purchase and sale functionality available to retail customers, said Vanessa. “It could happen in the next two years,” she pointed out.

This action is a turning point in Itaú’s stance, which has been conservative in relation to digital currencies, sometimes limiting operations with clients that trade cryptocurrencies. According to Vanessa, this is partly because there are now better tools to detect and avoid risks, such as money laundering.

Image: Everson Mayer / Shutterstock.com