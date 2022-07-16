It’s real! WhatsApp starts letting you leave groups without being noticed

Everyone has already joined a group of Whatsapp that has become completely useless or uninteresting. At that time it would be great to be able to leave groups without being noticed. The good news is that the app will fulfill your requests and has released a new feature.

If that’s exactly what you want, know that the messenger has been working on a tool for that for a few months. It is now possible to leave groups unnoticed, very discreetly. In other words, the participants won’t know that you’ve simply “abandoned the boat”.

Check out how to leave groups without being noticed on WhatsApp

Information about the novelty was released by the website specialized in WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, last month. When the user decides to leave a group conversation, the following message will appear on the screen:

“Only you and the group admins will be notified that you have left the group.”

Quite interesting, isn’t it? After all, until last month, it was impossible to leave groups without being noticed by all the participants. A message about the match is stamped on the conversation screen.

With the novelty, this indiscretion will end and, with it, the possibility of generating discomfort is also greatly reduced.

Is the feature already available on Brazilian WhatsApp?

The novelty was in the development and testing phase for the beta version of WhatsApp. However, it has already started rolling out to the large user base. If you still haven’t received the update, make sure your app is in line with the latest version on the Play Store or App Store.

This is the standard process for any new tool that the platform makes available to users. It is always necessary to go through a battery of tests with developers and people who have access to the beta. Then users need to update the software to receive the news.

You will no longer need to explain why you left. In the same way that those more annoying users will have less arguments to keep commenting on their attitude and creating unreasonable rumors and without any kind of foundation.