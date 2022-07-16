Ivana Trump died after accidentally falling down stairs at home

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, died last Thursday (15) after accidentally falling down the stairs of her New York home, authorities and local media reported on Friday. 16).

The local coroner’s office said today that the 73-year-old Czechoslovakian former model and businesswoman died of “blunt wounds” to her torso in an “accident” after emergency workers found her at her Manhattan home.

According to police sources consulted by The New York Post, an assistant and a cleaning worker for Ivana tried to enter the house that morning, but received no response, and when a maintenance worker opened the door, they found her body next to the house. standing on a ladder, next to an overturned cup of coffee.

“I am sad to inform those who loved her, who are many, that Ivana Trump passed away at her home in New York,” said Donald Trump, who had his three oldest children with her: Donald Trump Jr. ., Ivanka and Eric.





The Czechoslovakian former model emigrated to the United States, married the tycoon in 1977 and became a collaborator in several of his businesses until reaching executive positions at the Trump Organization and some hotels.

The couple, a frequent tabloid target, divorced in 1992 amid a massive media circus following Trump’s affair with actress Marla Maples, whom he would marry a year later and have a daughter, Tiffany.

Ivana, who decided to keep her first husband’s surname, has since developed a versatile career in which she has launched clothing, jewelry and beauty lines, written several books and collaborated on magazines.



