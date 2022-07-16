Ivana Trump’s body was found at the foot of the stairs in her New York home; daughter Ivanka is devastated – Monet

+



Ivanka Trump with her mother, Ivana Trump (1949-2022) (Photo: Getty Images)

The body of businesswoman Ivana Trump (1949-2022) was found at the foot of the stairs in her New York apartment. The information was revealed by the authorities who responded to the call of an employee at the home of the first wife of former US President Donald Trump. According to the Daily Mail and the New York Post, the suspicion is that Ivana suffered a heart attack while climbing the stairs and ended up falling.

Ivana was found lifeless, lying at the foot of the stairs, by an employee. She was the same woman who called the police to report the death of her boss.

Donald Trump and Ivana Trump when they were still married, in a photo of an event in New York in December 1985 (Photo: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail spoke with businessman Paolo Alavian, owner of an Italian restaurant located near Ivana’s home and frequented by her on the eve of her death. He informed that he was with Ivana during her visit to the establishment. According to Alavian, her client was in a good mood, but she “looked a little tired” and “ordered little food”.

Born in Zlín, Czech Republic, Ivana was 73 years old. She was married to Trump from 1977 to 1992, during which time they had Ivanka (40 years old), Eric (38 years old) and Donald Jr (44 years old). Then, the businessman was married to actress Marla Maples, between 1993 and 1999, with whom he had Tiffany Trump (28 years old). He exchanged rings with his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005, and the two had Barron Trump, 16, in 2006.

Ivana Trump with her three children with Donald Trump: Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump (Photo: Getty Images)

Ivana ended her marriage to Trump after discovering his affair with Marla Maples. After the divorce, she invested in her careers as a businesswoman, fashion designer and writer.

Ivana Trump at an event in New York in October 2018 (Photo: Getty Images)

Ivanka’s death was mourned by her daughter in an Instagram post. Ivanka Trump published an old record, with her as a child hugging her mother, and said she was heartbroken.

Ivanka wrote in the caption: “Heartbroken over the death of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate, and incredibly funny. She was a reference of strength, tenacity and determination in all her gestures. She lived to the fullest – never missing an opportunity to smile or dance. I will miss her forever and I will keep her memory always in our hearts.”

